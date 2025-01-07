Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.78
39.38
43.93
45.22
yoy growth (%)
84.82
-10.36
-2.86
14.06
Raw materials
-7.05
1.46
-2.74
-5.57
As % of sales
9.68
3.73
6.24
12.32
Employee costs
-25
-24.97
-25.59
-23.61
As % of sales
34.35
63.42
58.25
52.2
Other costs
-11.7
-11.29
-12.1
-11.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.07
28.69
27.54
26.07
Operating profit
29.03
4.57
3.49
4.24
OPM
39.88
11.61
7.95
9.39
Depreciation
-4
-4.24
-2.52
-2.25
Interest expense
-2.47
-2.53
-0.7
-0.7
Other income
0.28
0.39
0.33
0.44
Profit before tax
22.84
-1.8
0.59
1.72
Taxes
-11.44
-1.8
-0.25
-0.74
Tax rate
-50.1
99.83
-42.79
-43.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.39
-3.61
0.34
0.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.39
-3.61
0.34
0.98
yoy growth (%)
-415.2
-1,162.51
-65.3
-144.81
NPM
15.66
-9.18
0.77
2.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.