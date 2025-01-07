iifl-logo-icon 1
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

723.55
(3.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.78

39.38

43.93

45.22

yoy growth (%)

84.82

-10.36

-2.86

14.06

Raw materials

-7.05

1.46

-2.74

-5.57

As % of sales

9.68

3.73

6.24

12.32

Employee costs

-25

-24.97

-25.59

-23.61

As % of sales

34.35

63.42

58.25

52.2

Other costs

-11.7

-11.29

-12.1

-11.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.07

28.69

27.54

26.07

Operating profit

29.03

4.57

3.49

4.24

OPM

39.88

11.61

7.95

9.39

Depreciation

-4

-4.24

-2.52

-2.25

Interest expense

-2.47

-2.53

-0.7

-0.7

Other income

0.28

0.39

0.33

0.44

Profit before tax

22.84

-1.8

0.59

1.72

Taxes

-11.44

-1.8

-0.25

-0.74

Tax rate

-50.1

99.83

-42.79

-43.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.39

-3.61

0.34

0.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.39

-3.61

0.34

0.98

yoy growth (%)

-415.2

-1,162.51

-65.3

-144.81

NPM

15.66

-9.18

0.77

2.16

