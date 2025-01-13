Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
188.12
178.59
182.46
177.43
Net Worth
191.22
181.69
185.56
180.53
Minority Interest
Debt
21.53
21.84
50.99
14.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.4
2.52
2.58
2.58
Total Liabilities
215.15
206.05
239.13
197.98
Fixed Assets
28.87
31.27
33.51
35.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
159.37
115.84
114.09
132.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.12
0.08
0
Networking Capital
13.11
46.61
88.76
29.05
Inventories
10.56
7.23
7.5
6.63
Inventory Days
33.24
Sundry Debtors
1.6
1.96
3.08
2.91
Debtor Days
14.59
Other Current Assets
13.71
47.24
86.71
25.76
Sundry Creditors
-7.41
-5.87
-4.99
-3.61
Creditor Days
18.1
Other Current Liabilities
-5.35
-3.95
-3.54
-2.64
Cash
13.74
12.21
2.68
0.75
Total Assets
215.15
206.05
239.12
197.97
