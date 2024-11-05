|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th September, 2024 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Directors.
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22, 2024.a) Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors.b) Appointment of Mr. Sreenivasan Muthuswamy- Finance Controller, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 22nd, July, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 14, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
