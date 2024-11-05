iifl-logo-icon 1
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd Board Meeting

859.6
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Peria Kara. Tea CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Sep 202420 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th September, 2024 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Directors.
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22, 2024.a) Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors.b) Appointment of Mr. Sreenivasan Muthuswamy- Finance Controller, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 22nd, July, 2024
Board Meeting14 May 20246 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 14, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

