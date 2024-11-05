Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th September, 2024 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Directors.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 22, 2024.a) Approved Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors.b) Appointment of Mr. Sreenivasan Muthuswamy- Finance Controller, as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 22nd, July, 2024

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024