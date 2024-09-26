|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) The Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Limited has informed the Exchange with copy of minutes of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024)
