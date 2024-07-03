Summary

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited (JSTI) originally incorporated as Jay Shree Tea Gardens in Oct.45 with two tea estates, changed its name to Jay Shree Tea and Industries (JSTI) in 1960. It was promoted by B K Birla. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of tea and chemical & fertilisers.Started with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 7.86 lac, it was raised to Rs 39.05 lac in 1947 and thereafter only a rights equity issue was made during 1960 in the ratio 1:5.The company manages around 12 tea gardens in Assam, West Bengal, Tamilnadu and Kerala. It has diversified over the years and manufactures plywood in Andamans and superphosphates and sulphuric acid in West Bengal; and has interest in shipping, real estate development, tubes and tyres. The company is packing its tea from different tea estates, in polypouches and it is sold under brand names -- Sadabahar, Shaandar and Sangam. JSTI also acquired Maitrayee Tea Project at Chopra near Islampur with 192 acres under tea plantation to increase its presence in the area.During 1999-2000, the company established a new factory named Aryaman Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri Dist, which has commenced production from Sep, 1999. The factory has the capacity of 7 lac kgs made tea per annum. In June 2000, the B K Birla groups shareholding in Jay Shree Tea & Industries has gone up to 44.61% from 40.15% following the completion of the companys buy back offer for 12.30 lakh equity shares.The company bought back 12.30 lac equity shares

