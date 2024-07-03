iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Share Price

126
(-0.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open127.5
  • Day's High128.08
  • 52 Wk High166.5
  • Prev. Close127.02
  • Day's Low125.41
  • 52 Wk Low 86.1
  • Turnover (lac)13.6
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value101.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)363.89
  • Div. Yield0
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

127.5

Prev. Close

127.02

Turnover(Lac.)

13.6

Day's High

128.08

Day's Low

125.41

52 Week's High

166.5

52 Week's Low

86.1

Book Value

101.69

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

363.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:47 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.68%

Non-Promoter- 5.41%

Institutions: 5.41%

Non-Institutions: 43.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.44

14.44

14.44

14.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

257.49

231.34

218.47

204.42

Net Worth

271.93

245.78

232.91

218.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

709.35

780.57

486.49

551.13

yoy growth (%)

-9.12

60.44

-11.72

2.36

Raw materials

-283.42

-316.68

-136.19

-157.3

As % of sales

39.95

40.57

27.99

28.54

Employee costs

-249.67

-232.78

-234.82

-210.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-28.81

10.23

-15.08

2.97

Depreciation

-22.28

-23.72

-17.44

-14.53

Tax paid

34.73

-0.52

-12.79

0.4

Working capital

-25.16

-142.61

8.6

13.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.12

60.44

-11.72

2.36

Op profit growth

-104.7

-264.47

-248.93

31.6

EBIT growth

-87.69

113.27

-25.69

21.34

Net profit growth

-39.01

-134.82

-923.16

-134.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

742.37

812.59

725.83

801.85

717.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

742.37

812.59

725.83

801.85

717.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

106.98

18.44

32

21.06

76.05

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Jayashree Mohta

Executive Director

Vikash Kandoi

President & CFO

R K Ganeriwala

Independent Director

Harsh Vardhan Kanoria

Independent Director

Vikram Swarup

Independent Director

Utsav Parekh

Independent Director

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

Summary

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited (JSTI) originally incorporated as Jay Shree Tea Gardens in Oct.45 with two tea estates, changed its name to Jay Shree Tea and Industries (JSTI) in 1960. It was promoted by B K Birla. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of tea and chemical & fertilisers.Started with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 7.86 lac, it was raised to Rs 39.05 lac in 1947 and thereafter only a rights equity issue was made during 1960 in the ratio 1:5.The company manages around 12 tea gardens in Assam, West Bengal, Tamilnadu and Kerala. It has diversified over the years and manufactures plywood in Andamans and superphosphates and sulphuric acid in West Bengal; and has interest in shipping, real estate development, tubes and tyres. The company is packing its tea from different tea estates, in polypouches and it is sold under brand names -- Sadabahar, Shaandar and Sangam. JSTI also acquired Maitrayee Tea Project at Chopra near Islampur with 192 acres under tea plantation to increase its presence in the area.During 1999-2000, the company established a new factory named Aryaman Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri Dist, which has commenced production from Sep, 1999. The factory has the capacity of 7 lac kgs made tea per annum. In June 2000, the B K Birla groups shareholding in Jay Shree Tea & Industries has gone up to 44.61% from 40.15% following the completion of the companys buy back offer for 12.30 lakh equity shares.The company bought back 12.30 lac equity shares
Company FAQs

What is the Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹363.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹86.1 and ₹166.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd?

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.70%, 3 Years at 8.05%, 1 Year at 18.71%, 6 Month at 8.61%, 3 Month at -17.07% and 1 Month at -12.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.68 %
Institutions - 5.42 %
Public - 43.90 %

