SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹127.5
Prev. Close₹127.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.6
Day's High₹128.08
Day's Low₹125.41
52 Week's High₹166.5
52 Week's Low₹86.1
Book Value₹101.69
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)363.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
257.49
231.34
218.47
204.42
Net Worth
271.93
245.78
232.91
218.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
709.35
780.57
486.49
551.13
yoy growth (%)
-9.12
60.44
-11.72
2.36
Raw materials
-283.42
-316.68
-136.19
-157.3
As % of sales
39.95
40.57
27.99
28.54
Employee costs
-249.67
-232.78
-234.82
-210.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-28.81
10.23
-15.08
2.97
Depreciation
-22.28
-23.72
-17.44
-14.53
Tax paid
34.73
-0.52
-12.79
0.4
Working capital
-25.16
-142.61
8.6
13.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.12
60.44
-11.72
2.36
Op profit growth
-104.7
-264.47
-248.93
31.6
EBIT growth
-87.69
113.27
-25.69
21.34
Net profit growth
-39.01
-134.82
-923.16
-134.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
742.37
812.59
725.83
801.85
717.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
742.37
812.59
725.83
801.85
717.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106.98
18.44
32
21.06
76.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Jayashree Mohta
Executive Director
Vikash Kandoi
President & CFO
R K Ganeriwala
Independent Director
Harsh Vardhan Kanoria
Independent Director
Vikram Swarup
Independent Director
Utsav Parekh
Independent Director
Nayantara Palchoudhuri
Reports by Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
Summary
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited (JSTI) originally incorporated as Jay Shree Tea Gardens in Oct.45 with two tea estates, changed its name to Jay Shree Tea and Industries (JSTI) in 1960. It was promoted by B K Birla. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of tea and chemical & fertilisers.Started with an initial paid-up share capital of Rs 7.86 lac, it was raised to Rs 39.05 lac in 1947 and thereafter only a rights equity issue was made during 1960 in the ratio 1:5.The company manages around 12 tea gardens in Assam, West Bengal, Tamilnadu and Kerala. It has diversified over the years and manufactures plywood in Andamans and superphosphates and sulphuric acid in West Bengal; and has interest in shipping, real estate development, tubes and tyres. The company is packing its tea from different tea estates, in polypouches and it is sold under brand names -- Sadabahar, Shaandar and Sangam. JSTI also acquired Maitrayee Tea Project at Chopra near Islampur with 192 acres under tea plantation to increase its presence in the area.During 1999-2000, the company established a new factory named Aryaman Tea Estate in Jalpaiguri Dist, which has commenced production from Sep, 1999. The factory has the capacity of 7 lac kgs made tea per annum. In June 2000, the B K Birla groups shareholding in Jay Shree Tea & Industries has gone up to 44.61% from 40.15% following the completion of the companys buy back offer for 12.30 lakh equity shares.The company bought back 12.30 lac equity shares
The Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹126 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹363.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd is ₹86.1 and ₹166.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.70%, 3 Years at 8.05%, 1 Year at 18.71%, 6 Month at 8.61%, 3 Month at -17.07% and 1 Month at -12.91%.
