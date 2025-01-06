Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-28.81
10.23
-15.08
2.97
Depreciation
-22.28
-23.72
-17.44
-14.53
Tax paid
34.73
-0.52
-12.79
0.4
Working capital
-25.16
-142.61
8.6
13.61
Other operating items
Operating
-41.52
-156.62
-36.71
2.45
Capital expenditure
19.32
243.09
19.48
14.65
Free cash flow
-22.19
86.46
-17.23
17.1
Equity raised
416.96
418.14
513.09
516.86
Investing
-32.87
-121.17
-43.67
18.67
Financing
178.07
191.44
260.16
429.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.44
Net in cash
539.97
574.88
712.34
984.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.