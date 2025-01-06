iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

119.4
(-6.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

Jay Shree Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-28.81

10.23

-15.08

2.97

Depreciation

-22.28

-23.72

-17.44

-14.53

Tax paid

34.73

-0.52

-12.79

0.4

Working capital

-25.16

-142.61

8.6

13.61

Other operating items

Operating

-41.52

-156.62

-36.71

2.45

Capital expenditure

19.32

243.09

19.48

14.65

Free cash flow

-22.19

86.46

-17.23

17.1

Equity raised

416.96

418.14

513.09

516.86

Investing

-32.87

-121.17

-43.67

18.67

Financing

178.07

191.44

260.16

429.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.44

Net in cash

539.97

574.88

712.34

984.07

