Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

120.6
(1.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

301.35

160.5

138.93

206.23

231.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

301.35

160.5

138.93

206.23

231.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

3.78

38.55

29.94

1.58

Total Income

302.31

164.28

177.48

236.17

232.89

Total Expenditure

256.29

158.23

189.57

220.77

207.08

PBIDT

46.02

6.05

-12.09

15.4

25.81

Interest

10.15

9.32

10.77

9.25

9.51

PBDT

35.87

-3.27

-22.86

6.15

16.3

Depreciation

5.42

5.72

5.7

5.55

5.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-13.53

0.41

-0.41

Reported Profit After Tax

30.45

-8.99

-15.03

0.19

11.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

30.45

-8.99

-15.03

0.19

11.59

Extra-ordinary Items

-6.05

-0.53

24.07

0

0.09

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

36.5

-8.46

-39.1

0.19

11.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.54

-3.11

-5.2

0.07

4.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.44

14.44

14.44

14.44

11.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.27

3.76

-8.7

7.46

11.15

PBDTM(%)

11.9

-2.03

-16.45

2.98

7.04

PATM(%)

10.1

-5.6

-10.81

0.09

5.01

