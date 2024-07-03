Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
301.35
160.5
138.93
206.23
231.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
301.35
160.5
138.93
206.23
231.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.96
3.78
38.55
29.94
1.58
Total Income
302.31
164.28
177.48
236.17
232.89
Total Expenditure
256.29
158.23
189.57
220.77
207.08
PBIDT
46.02
6.05
-12.09
15.4
25.81
Interest
10.15
9.32
10.77
9.25
9.51
PBDT
35.87
-3.27
-22.86
6.15
16.3
Depreciation
5.42
5.72
5.7
5.55
5.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-13.53
0.41
-0.41
Reported Profit After Tax
30.45
-8.99
-15.03
0.19
11.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
30.45
-8.99
-15.03
0.19
11.59
Extra-ordinary Items
-6.05
-0.53
24.07
0
0.09
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36.5
-8.46
-39.1
0.19
11.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.54
-3.11
-5.2
0.07
4.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
11.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.27
3.76
-8.7
7.46
11.15
PBDTM(%)
11.9
-2.03
-16.45
2.98
7.04
PATM(%)
10.1
-5.6
-10.81
0.09
5.01
