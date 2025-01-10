Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.44
14.44
14.44
14.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
257.49
231.34
218.47
204.42
Net Worth
271.93
245.78
232.91
218.86
Minority Interest
Debt
321.25
300.17
301.89
376.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
30.96
27.76
25.02
33.54
Total Liabilities
624.14
573.71
559.82
628.52
Fixed Assets
474.32
434.63
445.87
455.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
70.75
88.57
89.75
122.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
80.13
66.39
65.12
38.9
Networking Capital
-10.85
-24.94
-54.24
-3.38
Inventories
279.04
246.27
145.16
165.24
Inventory Days
74.69
77.26
Sundry Debtors
51.2
51.63
54.57
55.65
Debtor Days
28.07
26.02
Other Current Assets
87.9
94.36
78.32
86.83
Sundry Creditors
-150.88
-104.05
-56.97
-118.06
Creditor Days
29.31
55.2
Other Current Liabilities
-278.11
-313.15
-275.32
-193.05
Cash
9.78
9.05
13.31
14.85
Total Assets
624.13
573.7
559.81
628.52
