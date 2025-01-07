iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

121.41
(1.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:14:50 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

709.35

780.57

486.49

551.13

yoy growth (%)

-9.12

60.44

-11.72

2.36

Raw materials

-283.42

-316.68

-136.19

-157.3

As % of sales

39.95

40.57

27.99

28.54

Employee costs

-249.67

-232.78

-234.82

-210.91

As % of sales

35.19

29.82

48.26

38.26

Other costs

-179

-172.59

-151.04

-159.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.23

22.11

31.04

28.85

Operating profit

-2.75

58.51

-35.57

23.88

OPM

-0.38

7.49

-7.31

4.33

Depreciation

-22.28

-23.72

-17.44

-14.53

Interest expense

-35.93

-47.67

-42.23

-33.56

Other income

32.16

23.11

80.16

27.19

Profit before tax

-28.81

10.23

-15.08

2.97

Taxes

34.73

-0.52

-12.79

0.4

Tax rate

-120.54

-5.08

84.8

13.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.92

9.71

-27.88

3.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.92

9.71

-27.88

3.38

yoy growth (%)

-39.01

-134.82

-923.16

-134.31

NPM

0.83

1.24

-5.73

0.61

