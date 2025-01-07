Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
709.35
780.57
486.49
551.13
yoy growth (%)
-9.12
60.44
-11.72
2.36
Raw materials
-283.42
-316.68
-136.19
-157.3
As % of sales
39.95
40.57
27.99
28.54
Employee costs
-249.67
-232.78
-234.82
-210.91
As % of sales
35.19
29.82
48.26
38.26
Other costs
-179
-172.59
-151.04
-159.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.23
22.11
31.04
28.85
Operating profit
-2.75
58.51
-35.57
23.88
OPM
-0.38
7.49
-7.31
4.33
Depreciation
-22.28
-23.72
-17.44
-14.53
Interest expense
-35.93
-47.67
-42.23
-33.56
Other income
32.16
23.11
80.16
27.19
Profit before tax
-28.81
10.23
-15.08
2.97
Taxes
34.73
-0.52
-12.79
0.4
Tax rate
-120.54
-5.08
84.8
13.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.92
9.71
-27.88
3.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.92
9.71
-27.88
3.38
yoy growth (%)
-39.01
-134.82
-923.16
-134.31
NPM
0.83
1.24
-5.73
0.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.