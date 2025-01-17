Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.47
11.78
-5.01
4.49
Op profit growth
-104.02
-226.44
-494.9
-73.98
EBIT growth
-87.71
1,761.36
-92.83
-23.18
Net profit growth
23.97
-118.65
-398.52
101.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.33
7.62
-6.74
1.62
EBIT margin
0.96
7.09
0.42
5.64
Net profit margin
3.25
2.37
-14.24
4.53
RoCE
1.07
8.04
0.38
5.37
RoNW
2.17
2.03
-9.34
2.71
RoA
0.9
0.67
-3.25
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.82
1.12
-36.47
1
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.5
Cash EPS
-0.02
-2.76
-55.93
7.34
Book value per share
127.53
112.21
94.4
148.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
50.76
59.1
-0.84
86.15
P/CEPS
-3,996.98
-23.97
-0.54
11.72
P/B
0.76
0.62
0.32
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
18.66
6.71
20.62
11.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
3.26
Tax payout
-113.15
-8.01
20.09
2,618.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.01
25.89
33.44
37.43
Inventory days
79.89
106.71
143.46
125.99
Creditor days
-44.72
-96.96
-121.43
-110.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.18
-1.18
-0.05
-1
Net debt / equity
1.05
1.42
2.25
1.32
Net debt / op. profit
-124.15
5.9
-9.97
36.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-39.63
-40.19
-43.75
-43.82
Employee costs
-35.17
-29.59
-35.23
-29.86
Other costs
-25.52
-22.58
-27.74
-24.69
