Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

112.75
(0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:50 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.47

11.78

-5.01

4.49

Op profit growth

-104.02

-226.44

-494.9

-73.98

EBIT growth

-87.71

1,761.36

-92.83

-23.18

Net profit growth

23.97

-118.65

-398.52

101.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.33

7.62

-6.74

1.62

EBIT margin

0.96

7.09

0.42

5.64

Net profit margin

3.25

2.37

-14.24

4.53

RoCE

1.07

8.04

0.38

5.37

RoNW

2.17

2.03

-9.34

2.71

RoA

0.9

0.67

-3.25

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.82

1.12

-36.47

1

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.5

Cash EPS

-0.02

-2.76

-55.93

7.34

Book value per share

127.53

112.21

94.4

148.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

50.76

59.1

-0.84

86.15

P/CEPS

-3,996.98

-23.97

-0.54

11.72

P/B

0.76

0.62

0.32

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

18.66

6.71

20.62

11.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

3.26

Tax payout

-113.15

-8.01

20.09

2,618.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.01

25.89

33.44

37.43

Inventory days

79.89

106.71

143.46

125.99

Creditor days

-44.72

-96.96

-121.43

-110.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.18

-1.18

-0.05

-1

Net debt / equity

1.05

1.42

2.25

1.32

Net debt / op. profit

-124.15

5.9

-9.97

36.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.63

-40.19

-43.75

-43.82

Employee costs

-35.17

-29.59

-35.23

-29.86

Other costs

-25.52

-22.58

-27.74

-24.69

