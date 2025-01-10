To the Members of

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to the Note 46 of the accompanying standalone financial statements in respect of Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of a tea estate of the company to its wholly owned subsidiary with effect from appointed date April 01, 2022 subject to necessary approvals as more fully described therein. Pending such approvals, no accounting adjustment has been considered in these standalone financial statements.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment assessment of the carrying value of net assets identified as a single cash generating unit (CGU) relating to the sugar business of the Company (as described in Note 3.14 and 45 of the standalone financial statements) Considering the losses in the sugar business, the management has performed an impairment assessment of the carrying value of net assets identified as a single cash generating unit (CGU) relating to the sugar business of the Company as at March 31, 2024. This involves significant judgements and estimates in assessing the recoverable value. Our audit procedures included the following: As at March 31,2024, the carrying value of net assets relating to sugar business CGU was Rs. 26,061.19 lakhs. • Understood the process, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over impairment assessment of the carrying value of net assets identified as a single cash generating unit (CGU) relating to the sugar business of the Company. • Obtained managements assessment of recoverable amounts of the CGU, including future cash flow projections and other key assumptions such as discount rate, growth rate, etc. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the model prepared by the management and compared the recoverable amount of the assets relating to sugar business CGU to the corresponding carrying value in books. Considering significant estimates involved in forecasting of cash flows, including key assumptions such as future sales volumes, prices, margins, growth rates, discount rates, etc., this matter has been identified as a key audit matter. • Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements. Assessment of recoverability of Deferred Tax Asset (as described in Note 3.18 and 9 of the standalone financial statements) As per Ind AS 12 - Income taxes, deferred tax is to be recognised for all deductible temporary differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amount and any unused tax losses. Our audit procedures included the following: • Obtained an understanding of the process, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the controls on the process of assessment of recoverability of deferred tax asset. As at March 31, 2024, the Company has deferred tax assets (net) amounting to Rs. 4,917.28 lakhs on deductible temporary differences and unused tax losses. Deferred tax asset is recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which the deductible temporary differences and the carry forward of unused tax losses can be utilised. • Obtained and assessed the managements assumptions and estimates like projected revenue, growth etc. in relation to the probability of generating future taxable income to support the recognition of deferred income tax asset with reference to forecast taxable income. • Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the deferred tax model prepared by the management. This requires significant judgment and estimation by the management including estimation of long-term future profitability, likely timing and level of future taxable profits, etc. • Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Given the degree of estimation based on the projection of future taxable profits, recognition of deferred tax asset has been identified as a key audit matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Report of Directors including Annexures to the Report of Directors and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 (b) above on reporting under Section 143 (3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 2 (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 19 and Note 35 to the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 50 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 50 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company has not proposed any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except in respect of accounting software for maintaining its books of account at the Companys Sugar unit where audit trail feature was not enabled. Further, audit trail was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, refer note 52 to the standalone financial statements.

For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 302049E (Giridhari Lal Choudhary) Partner Place: Kolkata (Membership Number: 052112) Date: May 23, 2024 UDIN: 24052112BKFHEO4636

"Annexure 1" referred to in paragraph under the heading Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i)(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 4 (a) & (b) to the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and Right of use assets are held in the name of the Company except certain title deeds of the immovable properties as indicated in the below mentioned cases, are not individually held in the name of the Company -

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Rs. in lakhs Title Deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director or employee of promoter/ director Property held since when Reason for not being held in the name of Company Right of use Land 19.08 Prior to expiry of lease (renewal of which is under process), the underlying land was registered in the name of erstwhile Sungma Tea Company Limited which was amalgamated with the Company. Plantations 362.55 No 1st April, 2007 Pending renewal of lease deed Buildings 136.61 Right of use Land 75.51 Prior to expiry of lease (renewal of which is under process), the underlying land was registered in the name of erstwhile Sahabad Tea Company Limited which was amalgamated with the Company. Plantations 1,614.47 Buildings 203.03 No 1st April, 2008 Deed executed Registration in the name of the company is pending. Land(Tea Estates) 45.44 Various Parties No 1992 - 1998 Registration for long term lease from State Government is under process. Freehold Land 3,847.98 Jay Shree Sugar Mill No 2010/ 1st April, 2020 The transfer of the title deeds in the name of Majhaulia Sugar Industries Private Limited (erstwhile MSIPL) was initiated and mutation of 958.55 acres of land valued Rs. 3,834.18 Lakhs (23 deeds) had been completed. Properties acquired through amalgamation of MSIPL, the name change in the name of the Company is pending. Freehold Land 172.10 Jay Shree Sugar Mill No 2023 Registration in the name of the company is pending. Plantations 63.86 Various Parties No 1992 onwards Registration for long term lease of underlying land from State Government is under process.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) As represented to us by the management, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory during the year at reasonable intervals during the year.

In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) As disclosed in note 16(b) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows:

Quarter ending Value as per books of account A Value as per quarterly return / statement (Rs. in lakhs) (Rs. in lakhs) Inventories * June 30, 2023 # 20,516.54 20,205.01 September 30, 2023 # 18,862.29 18,519.68 December 31, 2023 # 21,393.85 19,764.93 March 31, 2024 # 27,903.90 27,655.42 Trade Receivables ** June 30, 2023 # 5,611.10 5,656.14 September 30, 2023 # 8,628.24 8,624.64 December 31, 2023 # 9,306.39 10,308.86 March 31, 2024 # 5,119.82 5,250.65

# as per revised returns submitted

A

Excluding the amounts of Inventories and Trade Receivables of Distillery unit of Sugar Division in first two quarters which is not pledged/ hypothecated.

* As informed by the management, the discrepancy is on account of the details being submitted on the basis of provisional books/financial statements. Adjustments pertaining to cut offs, goods in transit, overhead allocation on work-in-progress and finished goods, etc. are done only on finalisation of books of accounts/financial statements.

** As informed by the management, the discrepancy is on account of the details being submitted on the basis of provisional books/financial statements. Adjustments pertaining to cut offs, forex restatements, etc. are done only on finalisation of books of accounts/financial statements.

(iii) (a) The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any Company / firm / Limited Liability Partnership/ other party and made investments during the year other than unsecured loan to certain employees.

The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to aforesaid loans to employees are as per the table given below:

Loans (Rs. in lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Others- Employees 659.30 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Others - Employees 282.11

(b) In respect of the aforesaid loans to employees, the terms and conditions under which such loans were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has been stipulated, and the employees are repaying the principal and interest amounts, as stipulated in a regular manner.

(d) In respect of the aforesaid loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same employees to settle the existing overdue loans.

(f) The loans granted during the year, had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and the same were not repayable on demand. There were no loans/advances in nature of loans which were granted during the year to promoter/related parties.

(iv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, loans and investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by Company in respect of its product, where pursuant to the rule made by the Central Government of India the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. During the year, sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax are not applicable to the company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 92.87 2013-2014, 2017-2018 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 / Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax/Central Sales Tax 1.22 2013-2014 Honble Calcutta High Court West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Sales Tax 39.70 2013-2014, 2014-2015 W.B. Taxation Tribunal The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 50.05 2004-2005 CESTAT, Kolkata CGST/ WBGST Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 7.00 2017-2018 Appellate Authority CGST/ WBGST Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 168.66 2018-2019 Appeal filling is in process Entry of Goods into Local Area Act 2012 Entry Tax 879.73 2013-14 to 2017-18 Tribunal Bihar Excise Act Trade & Commerce and Molasses License fee 28.58 2010-11 Honble High Court, Patna Bihar Electricity Duty Regulation Authority Electricity Duty 103.10 2011-12 Honble High Court, Patna

(viii) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis as at year end i.e. 31st March 2024 to the extent of Rs. 23,268.08 lakhs have been used for long-term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company does not have joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares / fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, a report under Section 143 (12) of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is part of the Group which has one Core Investment Company as part of its Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses (after considering exceptional item) in the current and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 42 to the financial statements, the ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and considering the Companys current liabilities (including advances against sale of Property, Plant and Equipment amounting to Rs. 7,449.15 lakhs) exceeds the current assets by Rs. 26,463.25 Lakhs and also considering that the Company has obtained the letter of financial support from Promoter Group Companies as stated in note 43 to the financial statements, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 30.2 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 30.2 to the standalone financial statements.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 302049E (Giridhari Lal Choudhary) Partner Place: Kolkata (Membership Number: 052112) Date: May 23, 2024 UDIN: 24052112BKFHEO4636

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES LIMTED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.