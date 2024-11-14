Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th November 2024 at 10:00 A.M. at Industry House 10 Camac Street Kolkata 700 017 inter alia to consider and approve:- 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September2024 2. Withdrawal of Scheme of Arrangement between Jay Shree Tea & Industries Limited and Bidhannagar Tea Co. Private Limited and their respective shareholder and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and 3. Any other business matter Results-Financial Results 30th september,2024 Intimation regarding Scheme of Arrangement Intimation regarding withdrawal of Scheme of Arrangement under Regulations 37 (6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting scheduled for Friday 9th August to consider unaudited financial results & other business matters Results-Financial Results June,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the intended closure of sulphuric acid manufacturing undertaking situated at Pataudi Gurgaon Haryana 2.To consider and approve definitive agreement(s) to be entered into with the prospective buyer(s) of land at Pataudi Gurgaon Haryana and 3.Any other business matter

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

JAY SHREE TEA & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 23rd May 2024 at 3:30 P.M. at Industry House 10 Camac Street Kolkata 700 017 inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. To consider and approve sale/lease or otherwise disposal of the whole or substantially the whole of the undertaking of sulphuric acid unit at Pataudi Gurgaon Haryana subject to the approval of the same in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company 3. Any other business matter Re-appointment of Director-Disclosure under Regulation 30 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024