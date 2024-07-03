iifl-logo-icon 1
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd Share Price

458.6
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open436
  • Day's High458.6
  • 52 Wk High524.75
  • Prev. Close458.6
  • Day's Low436
  • 52 Wk Low 190
  • Turnover (lac)2.29
  • P/E168.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.64
  • EPS2.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)263.14
  • Div. Yield0
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.37%

Non-Promoter- 26.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Dec-2022

Equity Capital

5.74

5.74

4.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.53

3.97

0.41

Net Worth

11.27

9.71

4.62

Minority Interest

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Manoj Kumar Aggarwal

Managing Director

Shilp Chotai

Whole Time Director & CFO

Utsav Chotai

Independent Director

Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga

Independent Director

Jaspreet Kaur

Independent Director

Fahad Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd was formed on March 31, 2022 as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi NCR. Subsequently, the Company took over Sole Proprietorship M/S Goyal Rubbers which was into existence since 2009 on going concern basis w.e.f. from April 15, 2022.The Company is in the manufacturing and trading of rubber profile, aluminum rubber profile, automobile rubber profile, rubber compound, various kinds of rubber components and clear PVC profiles. It supply these rubber products across India to the dealers of Nalco, Banco, Jindal in aluminum sector and the agents of Motherson Sumi and few other state transports in automobile sector. It supply rubber compounds to other rubber product manufacturers and OEMs.The Company is a manufacturer and trader of rubber profiles, rubber compounds, auto glass rubber (automobile profile) and other kinds of rubber products such as sponge rubber for heavy industries. It procure raw materials / trading goods from Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Kerala and other parts of India. For instance, natural rubber / EPDM rubber is sourced from Kerala, calcium carbonate/ chalk powder is sourced from Gujarat and zinc and some other goods are sourced from Delhi NCR. It offer an extensive line of rubber profiles, aluminum rubber profiles, rubber compound, all types of rubber components & clear PVC profiles under single roof.The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023
Company FAQs

What is the Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹458.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd is ₹263.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd is 168.6 and 23.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd is ₹190 and ₹524.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd?

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 141.37%, 6 Month at 37.45%, 3 Month at 9.19% and 1 Month at 4.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.63 %

