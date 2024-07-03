Summary

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd was formed on March 31, 2022 as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi NCR. Subsequently, the Company took over Sole Proprietorship M/S Goyal Rubbers which was into existence since 2009 on going concern basis w.e.f. from April 15, 2022.The Company is in the manufacturing and trading of rubber profile, aluminum rubber profile, automobile rubber profile, rubber compound, various kinds of rubber components and clear PVC profiles. It supply these rubber products across India to the dealers of Nalco, Banco, Jindal in aluminum sector and the agents of Motherson Sumi and few other state transports in automobile sector. It supply rubber compounds to other rubber product manufacturers and OEMs.The Company is a manufacturer and trader of rubber profiles, rubber compounds, auto glass rubber (automobile profile) and other kinds of rubber products such as sponge rubber for heavy industries. It procure raw materials / trading goods from Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Kerala and other parts of India. For instance, natural rubber / EPDM rubber is sourced from Kerala, calcium carbonate/ chalk powder is sourced from Gujarat and zinc and some other goods are sourced from Delhi NCR. It offer an extensive line of rubber profiles, aluminum rubber profiles, rubber compound, all types of rubber components & clear PVC profiles under single roof.The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023

Read More