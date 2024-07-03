Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹436
Prev. Close₹458.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.29
Day's High₹458.6
Day's Low₹436
52 Week's High₹524.75
52 Week's Low₹190
Book Value₹19.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)263.14
P/E168.6
EPS2.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Equity Capital
5.74
5.74
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.53
3.97
0.41
Net Worth
11.27
9.71
4.62
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Manoj Kumar Aggarwal
Managing Director
Shilp Chotai
Whole Time Director & CFO
Utsav Chotai
Independent Director
Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga
Independent Director
Jaspreet Kaur
Independent Director
Fahad Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd was formed on March 31, 2022 as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi NCR. Subsequently, the Company took over Sole Proprietorship M/S Goyal Rubbers which was into existence since 2009 on going concern basis w.e.f. from April 15, 2022.The Company is in the manufacturing and trading of rubber profile, aluminum rubber profile, automobile rubber profile, rubber compound, various kinds of rubber components and clear PVC profiles. It supply these rubber products across India to the dealers of Nalco, Banco, Jindal in aluminum sector and the agents of Motherson Sumi and few other state transports in automobile sector. It supply rubber compounds to other rubber product manufacturers and OEMs.The Company is a manufacturer and trader of rubber profiles, rubber compounds, auto glass rubber (automobile profile) and other kinds of rubber products such as sponge rubber for heavy industries. It procure raw materials / trading goods from Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Kerala and other parts of India. For instance, natural rubber / EPDM rubber is sourced from Kerala, calcium carbonate/ chalk powder is sourced from Gujarat and zinc and some other goods are sourced from Delhi NCR. It offer an extensive line of rubber profiles, aluminum rubber profiles, rubber compound, all types of rubber components & clear PVC profiles under single roof.The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023
The Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹458.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd is ₹263.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd is 168.6 and 23.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd is ₹190 and ₹524.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 141.37%, 6 Month at 37.45%, 3 Month at 9.19% and 1 Month at 4.70%.
