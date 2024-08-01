To,

The Members,

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited

The Board of Directors of the Company have great pleasure in presenting the 2nd Boards Report of the Company together with Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. This report states compliance as per the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the Secretarial Standards, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other rules and regulations as applicable to the Company.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The highlight of the financial performance of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized as follows:

(Amt in INR Lakhs)

S. No. PARTICULARS Period ended 31st March 2024 Period ended 31st March 2023 I Incomes a) Revenue from Operations 2,441.11 2,220.69 b) Other Income 2.55 - Total Income 2,443.66 2,220.69 ii Expenses a) Cost of Revenue operations 2,277.65 2,179.64 b) Changes in Inventories of finished goods, Work in Progress and Stock in Trade (213.02) (252.94) c) Employee Benefit Expenses 61.58 49.68 d) Finance Cost 31.84 19.49 e) Depreciation and Amortization Expense 34.64 21.45 f) Other Expenses 41.51 80.11 Total Expenses 2,234.20 2,097.43 III Profit Before Tax 209.46 123.26 IV Tax Expenses a) Current Tax 55.21 32.71 b) Deferred Tax Expense/ Income (0.98) (0.74) c) Previous Periods Tax Adjustment (0.75) - Total Taxes 53.48 31.97 V Profit After Taxes 155.98 91.29

Earnings per Equity Share of INR 10.00 each (in Rupees)

a) Basic 2.72 1.78 b) Diluted 2.72 1.78

OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the Company has earned a total revenue from operations of Rs. 2,441.11 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as against Rs. 2,220.69 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Company has recorded a profit (PBT) of Rs. 209.46 Lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 as compared to Rs. 123.26 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Profit/ (Loss) after Tax (PAT) for the year ended March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 155.98 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 91.29 Lakhs in the previous financial year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 2.72, showing an increase from the previous years Rs. 1.78.

The increase in profits can be attributed to the enhanced performance of the company. The Board assures stakeholders that the management is fully committed to implementing comprehensive strategies aiming at maximizing the companys profitability.

DECLARATION OF DIVIDEND

The dividend policy for the year under review has been formulated taking into consideration the companys growth and the need to conserve resources. As a result, the directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). During the year under review, there was no unpaid or unclaimed dividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO RESERVES:

Pursuant to the provision of section 134(3)(j) of the Companies Act, 2013, Rs. 155.98 Lakhs were transferred, being the Profit of the period to the general reserves account of the Company during the year under review. The company has a closing balance of Rs. 552.88 Lakhs as Reserves and Surplus as on March 31, 2024.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, producing and distributing all types of reclaimed rubber and all kinds of rubber products, bye products, rubber chemicals, rubber processing, latex and all types of rubber scrap products and goods for commercial and industrial purposes etc. During the year, Your Company has not changed its business or object and continues to be in the same line of business as per main object of the company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELATES AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the date of the Balance Sheet and the date of this Report.

However, the board likes to draw your attention towards the Shifting of Registered office and Production Unit of the Company from Plot No. 11, Gali No. 3, Opp. Beri Ka Bagh, Malerna Road Ballabhgarh Haryana-121004 to Industrial Shed, Plot No. 675, Sector- 69 Faridabad, Tehsil Ballabgarh, Distt. Faridabad, Haryana- 121004 with effect from 22nd January 2024 which is expecting to increase the production capacity of the production unit upto 300%.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant material orders have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits falling within the purview of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, during the year under review and therefore details mentioned in Rule 8(5)(v) & (vi) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Act is not required to be given.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

AUTHORIZED SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs 6,00,00,000/ (Rupees Six Crore) divided into 6,000,000 shares of Rs 10/- each.

ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 5,73,80,000/- (Rupees Five Crore Seventy-Three Lakh Eighty Thousand Only) divided into 57,38,000 Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

The equity shares of the company are listed on the SME Platform of National Stock Exchange ol India (NSE EMERGE)

DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY. ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

The company does not have any Holding, Subsidiaries, Associate Company, or Joint Venture as on March 31, 2024. Nor any company ceased to be a Holding, Subsidiary, Associate Company oi Joint Venture during the period under review.

LISTING OF SHARES:

The Companys equity shares are listed on NSE Emerge SME platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (EMERGE Platform) with Symbol GRCL. The Company is regular ir payment of Annual Listing Fees. The Company has paid Listing Fees up to the year 2024-25.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The following is the composition of the Board as on 31st March 2024.

Sr. No. Name DIN Designation 1. Mr. Shilp Chotai 09557130 Managing Director 2. Mr. Utsav Chotai 09557131 Whole Time Director 3. Mr. Manoj Kumar Aggarwal 09557129 Whole Time Director 4. Mr. Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga 09633029 Independent Director 5. Mr. Fahad Abdulaziz Patel 09651635 Independent Director 6. Ms. Jaspreet Kaur 09666523 Independent Director 7. Mr. Utsav Chotai NA CFO 8. Ms. Roli Jain NA Company Secretary

During the Financial Year2023-24 there were no changes in the composition of the board except for the regularization of Mr. Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga, Mr. Fahad Abdulaziz Patel, and Ms.

Jaspreet Kaur as Independent Directors of the company in the 1st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12th September2023.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All the Independent Directors of the Company have been registered under the Independent Directors Databank maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of sub-section (7) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received individual declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfil the criteria of Independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Independent Director have complied with the Code of Conduct for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act. In view of the available time limit, those Independent Director who are required to undertake the online proficiency self-assessment test as contemplated under Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, had committed to perform the test within time limit stipulated under the act.

DIRECTORS LIABLE TO RETIRE BY ROTATION AND BE ELIGIBLE TO GET RE-APPOINTED

Pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, one-third of such of the Directors as are liable to retire by rotation, shall retire every year and, if eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment at every AGM.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 Mr. Manoj Kumar Aggarwal (DIN: 09557129) and Mr. Utsav Chotai (DIN: 09557131), Whole time Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself to be re-appointed as Whole time Director of the Company.

The Board recommends the re-appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar Aggarwal (DIN: 09557129), and Mr. Utsav Chotai (DIN: 09557131) as Whole time Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation. Brief profile of the directors seeking appointment/re-appointment and other details has been given in Annexure-1 of the notice of the ensuing AGM.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETING:

BOARD MEETINGS DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-24

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and take a view of the Companys policies and strategy apart from other Board matters. The Board of Directors met 08 times during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. The intervening gap between two Board Meeting was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Secretarial Standard-1. The prescribed quorum was presented for all the Meetings and Directors of the Company actively participated

in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board of Directors from time to time.

Eight Board Meetings were held as under:

S. No. Date of Meeting S. No. Date of Meeting 1 10/04/2023 5 10/11/2023 2 27/05/2023 6 28/12/2023 3 04/08/2023 7 20/01/2024 4 17/08/2023 8 22/03/2024

Attendance of Directors in the Board Meeting:

Name of Directors No. of Board Meetings Entitled to attend Attended Mr. Manoj Kumar Aggarwal 8 7 Mr. Shilp Chotai 8 8 Mr. Utsav Chotai 8 8 Mr. Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga 8 8 Mr. Fahad Abdulaziz Patel 8 8 Mrs. Jaspreet Kaur 8 2

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors has constituted the following Committees to effectively deliberate its duties:

I. Audit Committee

II. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

III. Stakeholders Relationship Committee*

*Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been established as a part of the Good Corporate Governance practices

NUMBER OF COMMITTEE MEETING:

During the financial year 2023-24, the Audit Committee convened 4 (four) times to deliberate on crucial financial matters and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee meeting was held 1 (once) during the year to address stakeholder concerns and enhance stakeholder engagement. Furthermore, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee convened 2 (two) times to assess the performance of the board and carry out remuneration-related discussions. The active collaboration of committee members led to impactful discussions and valuable insights during these meetings.

Furthermore, to uphold regulatory requirements, the Independent Directors convened a separate meeting on February 8, 2024, complying with the provisions outlined in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulations 25(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. This proactive approach underlines our commitment to governance and transparency.

I. Audit Committee:

The composition of the Audit Committee has been precisely structured to align with the requirements outlined in Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The members of the Audit Committee collectively possess substantial financial and accounting expertise, ensuring a high level of proficiency within the committee. The committee is comprised of 3 members, and the Company Secretary is the Secretary of the committee.

The detail of the composition of the Audit Committee along with their meetings held/ attended is as follows:

Sr. No. Name Designation Meetings Held Meetings attended 1 Sameer Pravinbhai Raninga Chairman 5 5 2 Fahad Abdulaziz Patel Member 5 5 3 Utsav Chotai Member 5 5

During the year under review, meetings of Audit Committee were held on the following dates:

28/05/2023 04/08/2023 10/11/2023 23/12/2023 21/03/2024

All the recommendation made by the Audit Committee in the financial year 2023-24 was approved by the Board.

II. Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination & Remuneration Committees composition meets with the requirement of section 178 of the companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Members of the Nomination & Remuneration Policy possess sound knowledge/expertise/exposure.

The Committee comprised of 3 members as per Table here in below. The Company Secretary is the Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Committee.

The detail of a composition of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee along with their meetings held/ attended is as follows: -

Sr. No. Name Designation Meetings Held Meetings attended 1 Mr. Fahad Abdulaziz Patel Chairman 2 2 2 Mr. Sameer Praveenbhai Raninga Member 2 2 3 Ms. Jaspreet Kaur Member 2 1

During the year under review, meetings of Nomination& Remuneration Committee were held on:

17/08/2023 20/01/2024

Nomination & Remuneration Policy: The Company believes that building a diverse and inclusive culture is integral to its success. A diverse Board, among others, will enhance the quality of decisions by utilizing different skills, qualifications, professional experience and knowledge of the Board members necessary for achieving sustainable and balanced development. In terms of SEBI Listing Regulations and Act, the Company has in place Nomination & Remuneration Policy which is also available at the Companys website: https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/nomination and remuneration policy

III. Stakeholder Relationship Committee:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee meets with the requirement of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is mainly responsible to review all grievances connected with the Companys transfer of securities and Redressal of shareholders / Investors / Security Holders Complaints. The Committee comprised of 3 members as per Table here in below. The Company Secretary is the Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Committee. The detail of a composition of the said Committee along with their meetings held/ attended is as follows: -

Sr. No. Name Designation Meetings Held Meetings attended 1 Mr. Fahad Abdulaziz Patel Chairman 1 1 2 Mr. Sameer Praveenbhai Raninga Member 1 1 3 Ms. Jaspreet Kaur Member 1 1

During the year under review, meetings of Stakeholder Relationship Committee were held on 2nd February 2024.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Board members are provided with necessary documents/ brochures, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices, the website link is https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board has carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well the evaluation of the working of its Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, experience and expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations etc. were carried out. The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors including Independent Directors on the basis of the criteria and framework adopted by the Board. Further, the performance of Board as a whole and committees were evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of various criteria. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process. In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performance of Non- Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of the Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134 (3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief the Board of Directors hereby submit that:

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there is no material departure from the same;

b. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year and of the profit of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024;

c. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and;

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Since the company has been listed on SME EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange Limited (NSE), by virtue of regulation 15 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and clause B to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C, D and E of Schedule V relating to Corporate Governance Report, shall not apply to company listed on SME Exchange. Hence, Corporate Governance Report does not form a part of this Board Report, though we are committed for the best corporate governance practices.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

In terms of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, every company with net worth of Rs. 500 Crores or more OR an annual turnover of Rs. 1000 Crores or more OR with a net profit of Rs. 5 Crores or more, during previous year is required to constitute a CSR Committee.

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited does not fall in any of the above criteria during the year 2023-24. Therefore, it is not mandatorily required to carry out any CSR activities or constitute any Committees under provisions of Section 135 of the Act.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GURANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not provided any loans, guarantees or invested any securities as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

During the year under review, contracts or arrangements entered into with the related party, as defined under section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 were in the ordinary course of business on arms length basis. During the year the Company has not entered into any materially significant related party transactions which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Further, all related party transactions entered into by the Company are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. Suitable disclosures as required are provided in AS- 18 which forms the part of the notes to the Financial Statement. In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulation 2015, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is also available on Companys Website at Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd (gayatrirubberchemicals.com)

The particulars of the contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties as referred to in Section 134 (3) (h) read with section 188(1) of the Act and rules framed thereunder, in the Form No. AOC-2 are annexed and marked as Annexure-I.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has in place adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements. The Company has a continuous monitoring mechanism which enables the organization to maintain the same standards of the control systems and help them in managing defaults, if any, on timely basis because of strong reporting mechanisms followed by the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of the Company has evaluated a risk management to monitor the risk management plan for the Company. The Audit Committee has additional oversight in the area of financial risk and controls. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on continuing basis. The company has been following the principle of risk minimization as it is the norm in every industry. The Board has adopted steps for framing, implementing and monitoring the risk management plan for the company. The main objective of this policy is to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business. In order to achieve the key objective, the policy establishes a structured and disciplined approach to risk management, in order to guide decisions on risk related issues.

In todays Challenging and competitive environment, strategies for mitigating inherent risk in accomplishing the growth plans of the company are imperative. The Common risks inherent are: Regulations, Competition, business risk, technology obsolescence, long term investments and expansion of facilities. Business risk, inter alia, includes financial risk, political risk, legal risk etc.

As a matter of policy, these risks are assessed and steps as appropriate are taken to mitigate the same. The Company has formulated a policy for Risk management with the following objectives:

• Provide an overview of the principles of risk management

• Explain approach adopted by the Company for risk management

• Define the organizational structure for effective risk management

• Develop a "risk" culture that encourages all employees to identify risks and associated

• opportunities and to respond to them with effective actions.

• Identify, access and manage existing and new risks in a planned and coordinated manner with minimum disruption and cost, to protect and preserve Companys human, physical and financial assets.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY. ABSORPTION:

A. Conservation of Energy:

The Company applies a strict control system to monitor day by day power consumption in an effort to save energy. The Company ensures optimal use of energy with minimum extent of wastage as far as possible. The Company is aware of its responsibilities and has at every available opportunity, used and implemented such measures so as to enable energy conservation.

B. Technology Absorption:

The Company has not made any special effort towards technology absorption. However, the company always prepared for update its factory for new technology. The Companys operation does not require any significant import of technology so far.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

PARTICULARS FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Foreign Exchange Earnings Nil Nil Foreign Exchange Outgo Nil Nil

AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s VAPS & Co., Chartered Accountants, having their office at C-42, South Extension Part II, New Delhi-110049 (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 003612N) is the Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office for period of 5 (Five) years from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held in the year 2023 till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2028.

Further, the notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self -explanatory and do not call for any further comments. They do not contain any qualification, reservation, disclaimer or adverse remarks. The report of auditors have been attached to this report as "Annexure-VI".

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

As required under provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, the Board has appointed the Secretarial Auditors of the Company, CS Akash Goel, Proprietor, Akash & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for the FY 2023-24. Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 issued by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 is attached to the Directors Report as "Annexure-II".

INTERNAL AUDITORS

In accordance with the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, your Company has appointed M/s. Garg Kakkar & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 25712C) as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and takes their suggestions and recommendations to improve and strengthen the internal control systems.

AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Statutory Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors in the Auditors report. The notes on accounts referred to the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore, do not call for any further explanation.

Secretarial Auditors Report: There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors in their report.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY THE AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory nor the Secretarial Auditors has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

In accordance with Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return as on March 31,2024 is available on the Companys website https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/annualreturn

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS:

A detailed report on Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) Report is included in this Report as Annexure - IV.

NON-APPLICABILITY OF THE INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS:

As per provision to regulation Rule 4(1) of the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 notified vide Notification No. G.S.R 111 (E) on 16th February, 2015, Companies whose shares are listed on SME exchange as referred to in Chapter XB of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, are exempted from the compulsory requirements of adoption of IND-AS w.e.f. 1st April, 2017.

DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

At Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited, all employees are of equal value. There is no discrimination between individuals at any point on the basis of race, colour, gender, religion, political opinion, national extraction, social origin, sexual orientation or age.

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. There exist at the group level an Internal Complaints Committee (‘ICC) constituted under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The group is strongly opposed to sexual harassment and employees are made aware about the consequences of such acts and about the constitution of ICC. During the year under review, no complaints were filed with the Committee under the provisions of the said Act in relation to the workplace/s of the Company.

The Company also has in place "Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy". This Anti- Sexual Harassment Policy of the Company is in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ON BOARD AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board meetings and Annual General Meetings.

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORD:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, were not applicable to the Company up to March 31, 2024 and accordingly such accounts and records were not required to be maintained.

GREEN INITIATIVES:

In compliance with Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice of the AGM along with the Annual Report 2022-23 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories. Members may note that the Notice and Annual Report 2023-24 will also be available on the Companys website https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/annualreturn

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

No application or proceeding was initiated in respect of the Company in terms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

VIGIL MECHANISM FOR THE DIRECTORS AND EMPLOYEES:

Pursuant to Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established, in order to ensure that the activities of the company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty and integrity and ethical behaviour. The Company has established a vigil mechanism through which Directors, employees and business associates may report unethical behaviour, malpractices, wrongful conduct, fraud, violation of Companys code of conduct without fear of reprisal. The Company has set up a Direct Touch initiative, under which all Directors, employees, business associates have direct access to the Chairman of the Audit committee, and also to a three-member direct touch team established for this purpose. The direct touch team comprises one senior woman member so that women employees of the Company feel free and secure while lodging their complaints under the policy. The Company ensures that genuine Whistle Blowers are accorded complete protection from any kind of unfair treatment or victimization. The vigil mechanism policy has also been uploaded in the website of the company at https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/whistle blower policy.php

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION:

The Company has no employee in the Company drawing remuneration of more than Rs. 8,50,000/- per month or 1,20,00,000/- per annum, and hence the Company is not required to give information under Sub rule 2 and 3 of Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016. The ratio of remuneration of each whole-time director and key managerial personnel (KMP) to the median of employees remuneration of the employee of the Company as per section 197(12) read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules 2014 for the financial year 2022-23 forms part of this Board report as "Annexure-IN". Additionally, the following details form part of Annexure-III to the Boards Report:

• Remuneration to Whole Time Directors.

• Remuneration to Non-executive/ Independent Directors

• Percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year.

• Number of permanent employees on roll of the Company.

• The company did not allow any sweat equity shares & does not have an employee stock option scheme.

BOARD POILICIES AND CODE OF CONDUCTS:

A. Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration:

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub section (3) of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been regulated by the nomination and remuneration committee and the policy framed by the company is available on our website, at

https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/nomination and remuneration policy grcl.php

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

B. Prevention of Insider Trading:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the Requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company as well as consequences of violation. The Policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Companys Shares.

C. Other Board Policies and Conducts:

Following Board Policies have been approved and adopted by the Board, the details of which are available on the website of the company at www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com and for the convenience given herein below:

Name of policy Web link Materiality of Events https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/policy on determination of materia lity events information.php Whistle Blower Policy https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/whistle blower policy.php Preventio n of Sexual Harassme nt at Workplac e https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/policy on prevention of sexual har assment of women Code of Conduct for preventio n of Insider Trading https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/prevention of insider trading policy .php Nominatio n & Remunera tion Policy https://www.gayatrirubberchemicals.com/nomination and remuneration poli cy grcl.php

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

Your Company has not one-time settlement from Banks or Financial Institutions, therefore this is not applicable.

CREDIT RATINGS:

Your Company being an SME Listed Company does not require obtaining credit rating for its securities.

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT INFORMATION:

M/s. Skyline Financial Services Private Limited

D-153A, 1st Floor, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase -I, New Delhi - 110020

Tel: 011-40450193-97

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Website: https://www.skylinerta.com/

SEBI Registration Number: INR000004058

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Company maintained healthy, cordial and harmonious industrial relations at all levels. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of employees have enabled the Company to remain at the leadership position in the industry. It has taken various steps to improve productivity across organizations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

The Directors look forward to their continued support in future.