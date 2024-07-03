Summary

Incorporated on 14 May 90 as Daga Plantations, Norben Tea & Exports acquired its present name in Apr.94. Promoted by Shri Manoj Kumar Daga. The Company has already completed plantation in 121.46 hectre of land. A new generation tea producing company, Norben has established new tea plantations and a new factory in the traditional tea growing area of Berubari in Jalpaiguri Dist. of West Bengal, to manufacture tea with an installed capacity of 12 Lakh Kgs. of made tea, per annum.The company started a new factory to manufacture tea with an installed capacity of 19 lakhs kgs. of made tea per annum. Out of which typewise break-up comprises of 4.2 lakhs kgs. of top quality CTC type and 5 lakhs kgs. of Green Tea. The Company planned to plant new tea estates covering an area of 500 hectares. It has acquried land admeasuring 136.63 hectare and 113.85 hectares at Nagar Berubari in Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. Major Plant and Machinery such as Tea Processor CTC machine, fluid bed drier, DG set etc. shall be procured indigenously.The total cost of the project was Rs. 1475 lakhs was met by equity capital of Rs. 1175 lakhs, long term borrowings of Rs. 75 lakhs and cash accruals of Rs. 225 lakhs. Commercial production commenced by October 1994.During 1996-97, trading activities in Malaysian-round-logs was undertaken as a measure to increase the Companys volume of operations. Plantation work progressed and new plantation was continued. It exported approximately 182.10 Million Kgs of te

