SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹26.46
Prev. Close₹26.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹26.46
Day's Low₹26.46
52 Week's High₹26.36
52 Week's Low₹10.7
Book Value₹12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.75
11.75
11.75
11.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.35
3.1
2.86
3.1
Net Worth
13.1
14.85
14.61
14.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.96
7.46
4.87
4.64
yoy growth (%)
-20.03
53.08
4.96
-1.23
Raw materials
0.36
0.08
-0.15
-0.03
As % of sales
6.12
1.12
3.25
0.78
Employee costs
-3.63
-3.45
-3.49
-2.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.2
1.29
-1.51
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.49
-0.46
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.11
-0.09
0.02
Working capital
0.12
-0.26
-0.98
-0.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.03
53.08
4.96
-1.23
Op profit growth
-62.17
-715.15
-894.12
-91.47
EBIT growth
-76.83
-348.42
-282.52
-31.54
Net profit growth
-122.62
-173.27
2,937.17
-787.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Daga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ranjan Kumar Jhalaria
Non Executive Director
Balkrishan Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepak Tiwari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Tanusree Chatterjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Swati Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niraj Tiwari
Independent Director
Ashok Vardhan Bagree
Independent Director
Smt. Komal Bhotika
Summary
Incorporated on 14 May 90 as Daga Plantations, Norben Tea & Exports acquired its present name in Apr.94. Promoted by Shri Manoj Kumar Daga. The Company has already completed plantation in 121.46 hectre of land. A new generation tea producing company, Norben has established new tea plantations and a new factory in the traditional tea growing area of Berubari in Jalpaiguri Dist. of West Bengal, to manufacture tea with an installed capacity of 12 Lakh Kgs. of made tea, per annum.The company started a new factory to manufacture tea with an installed capacity of 19 lakhs kgs. of made tea per annum. Out of which typewise break-up comprises of 4.2 lakhs kgs. of top quality CTC type and 5 lakhs kgs. of Green Tea. The Company planned to plant new tea estates covering an area of 500 hectares. It has acquried land admeasuring 136.63 hectare and 113.85 hectares at Nagar Berubari in Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. Major Plant and Machinery such as Tea Processor CTC machine, fluid bed drier, DG set etc. shall be procured indigenously.The total cost of the project was Rs. 1475 lakhs was met by equity capital of Rs. 1175 lakhs, long term borrowings of Rs. 75 lakhs and cash accruals of Rs. 225 lakhs. Commercial production commenced by October 1994.During 1996-97, trading activities in Malaysian-round-logs was undertaken as a measure to increase the Companys volume of operations. Plantation work progressed and new plantation was continued. It exported approximately 182.10 Million Kgs of te
The Norben Tea & Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹31.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd is 0 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Norben Tea & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹10.7 and ₹26.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.66%, 3 Years at 40.70%, 1 Year at 126.90%, 6 Month at 98.79%, 3 Month at 19.91% and 1 Month at 71.47%.
