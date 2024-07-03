iifl-logo-icon 1
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd Share Price

26.46
(0.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:53:33 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.46
  • Day's High26.46
  • 52 Wk High26.36
  • Prev. Close26.32
  • Day's Low26.46
  • 52 Wk Low 10.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.09
  • Div. Yield0
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

26.46

Prev. Close

26.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

26.46

Day's Low

26.46

52 Week's High

26.36

52 Week's Low

10.7

Book Value

12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:14 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 48.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.75

11.75

11.75

11.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.35

3.1

2.86

3.1

Net Worth

13.1

14.85

14.61

14.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5.96

7.46

4.87

4.64

yoy growth (%)

-20.03

53.08

4.96

-1.23

Raw materials

0.36

0.08

-0.15

-0.03

As % of sales

6.12

1.12

3.25

0.78

Employee costs

-3.63

-3.45

-3.49

-2.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.2

1.29

-1.51

-0.07

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.49

-0.46

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.11

-0.09

0.02

Working capital

0.12

-0.26

-0.98

-0.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.03

53.08

4.96

-1.23

Op profit growth

-62.17

-715.15

-894.12

-91.47

EBIT growth

-76.83

-348.42

-282.52

-31.54

Net profit growth

-122.62

-173.27

2,937.17

-787.67

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Norben Tea & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Daga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ranjan Kumar Jhalaria

Non Executive Director

Balkrishan Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepak Tiwari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Tanusree Chatterjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Swati Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niraj Tiwari

Independent Director

Ashok Vardhan Bagree

Independent Director

Smt. Komal Bhotika

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Norben Tea & Exports Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 14 May 90 as Daga Plantations, Norben Tea & Exports acquired its present name in Apr.94. Promoted by Shri Manoj Kumar Daga. The Company has already completed plantation in 121.46 hectre of land. A new generation tea producing company, Norben has established new tea plantations and a new factory in the traditional tea growing area of Berubari in Jalpaiguri Dist. of West Bengal, to manufacture tea with an installed capacity of 12 Lakh Kgs. of made tea, per annum.The company started a new factory to manufacture tea with an installed capacity of 19 lakhs kgs. of made tea per annum. Out of which typewise break-up comprises of 4.2 lakhs kgs. of top quality CTC type and 5 lakhs kgs. of Green Tea. The Company planned to plant new tea estates covering an area of 500 hectares. It has acquried land admeasuring 136.63 hectare and 113.85 hectares at Nagar Berubari in Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. Major Plant and Machinery such as Tea Processor CTC machine, fluid bed drier, DG set etc. shall be procured indigenously.The total cost of the project was Rs. 1475 lakhs was met by equity capital of Rs. 1175 lakhs, long term borrowings of Rs. 75 lakhs and cash accruals of Rs. 225 lakhs. Commercial production commenced by October 1994.During 1996-97, trading activities in Malaysian-round-logs was undertaken as a measure to increase the Companys volume of operations. Plantation work progressed and new plantation was continued. It exported approximately 182.10 Million Kgs of te
Company FAQs

What is the Norben Tea & Exports Ltd share price today?

The Norben Tea & Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹31.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd is 0 and 2.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Norben Tea & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹10.7 and ₹26.36 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd?

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 47.66%, 3 Years at 40.70%, 1 Year at 126.90%, 6 Month at 98.79%, 3 Month at 19.91% and 1 Month at 71.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.44 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 48.43 %

