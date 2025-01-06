iifl-logo-icon 1
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

26.46
(0.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Norben Tea & Exports Ltd

Norben Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.2

1.29

-1.51

-0.07

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.49

-0.46

-0.37

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.11

-0.09

0.02

Working capital

0.12

-0.26

-0.98

-0.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.66

0.42

-3.05

-0.8

Capital expenditure

0.94

1.21

1.92

2.07

Free cash flow

0.28

1.63

-1.13

1.26

Equity raised

6.22

3.85

7.54

8.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.62

13.96

12.47

9.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.12

19.44

18.88

18.71

