Norben Tea & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.2
1.29
-1.51
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.49
-0.46
-0.37
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.11
-0.09
0.02
Working capital
0.12
-0.26
-0.98
-0.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.66
0.42
-3.05
-0.8
Capital expenditure
0.94
1.21
1.92
2.07
Free cash flow
0.28
1.63
-1.13
1.26
Equity raised
6.22
3.85
7.54
8.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.62
13.96
12.47
9.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.12
19.44
18.88
18.71
No Record Found
