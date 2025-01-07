iifl-logo-icon 1
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.98
(1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:55:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5.96

7.46

4.87

4.64

yoy growth (%)

-20.03

53.08

4.96

-1.23

Raw materials

0.36

0.08

-0.15

-0.03

As % of sales

6.12

1.12

3.25

0.78

Employee costs

-3.63

-3.45

-3.49

-2.99

As % of sales

60.96

46.35

71.68

64.56

Other costs

-1.78

-1.67

-1.61

-1.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.85

22.42

33.11

33.58

Operating profit

0.91

2.41

-0.39

0.04

OPM

15.29

32.34

-8.04

1.06

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.49

-0.46

-0.37

Interest expense

-0.66

-0.68

-0.71

-0.51

Other income

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.76

Profit before tax

-0.2

1.29

-1.51

-0.07

Taxes

-0.06

-0.11

-0.09

0.02

Tax rate

31.47

-8.89

6.18

-30.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.26

1.17

-1.6

-0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.26

1.17

-1.6

-0.05

yoy growth (%)

-122.62

-173.27

2,937.17

-787.67

NPM

-4.46

15.77

-32.96

-1.13

