|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.96
7.46
4.87
4.64
yoy growth (%)
-20.03
53.08
4.96
-1.23
Raw materials
0.36
0.08
-0.15
-0.03
As % of sales
6.12
1.12
3.25
0.78
Employee costs
-3.63
-3.45
-3.49
-2.99
As % of sales
60.96
46.35
71.68
64.56
Other costs
-1.78
-1.67
-1.61
-1.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.85
22.42
33.11
33.58
Operating profit
0.91
2.41
-0.39
0.04
OPM
15.29
32.34
-8.04
1.06
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.49
-0.46
-0.37
Interest expense
-0.66
-0.68
-0.71
-0.51
Other income
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.76
Profit before tax
-0.2
1.29
-1.51
-0.07
Taxes
-0.06
-0.11
-0.09
0.02
Tax rate
31.47
-8.89
6.18
-30.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.26
1.17
-1.6
-0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.26
1.17
-1.6
-0.05
yoy growth (%)
-122.62
-173.27
2,937.17
-787.67
NPM
-4.46
15.77
-32.96
-1.13
