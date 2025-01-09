Norben Tea & Exports Ltd Management Discussions

a) Industry Structure & Developments

Tea production has hit a 3 years high at 1250.49 million kg. in 2017, an increase of 1.4% from 1233.14 million kg. in 2015-16. North Indias annual production jumped 4.67% to 1043.11 million kg. compared with 981.09 million kg. a year ago.

Bengal produced 357.47 million kg. against 324.5 million kg. in the preceeding year. The entire production growth over the past years has come from small growers or farmers operating outside the regulating framework of Plantation Labour Act.

The stagnation in average price for tea per kg. during the last few years compled with all time high increase in minimum wages in a labour oriented industry has had a huge adverse impact on tea industry.

b) Opportunities, Threats, Risks & Concerns

Because of the very small size of production the Companys teas are readily accepted in niche market for "NORBEN" created over the years.

All the plantations of Norben are of high yielding clones producing bright liquoring teas.

The age of the plantations is very young and provides a great advantage in terms of cost due to less disease and low maintenance cost due to vigorous health of the bush.

The Company has in place systems of Internal Control commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, which ensures that transactions are recorded, authorized and reported correctly apart from safeguarding its assets against loss from wastage, unauthorized use and removal.

The Internal Control System is supplemented by documented policies, guidelines and procedures. An extensive programme of review is carried out by the Companys Management cum Internal Audit team which submits detailed reports periodically to the Management.

Tea continues to enjoy the status of being the most popular beverage in the World.

The Tea Industry is largely dependent on the vagaries of nature. The Industry is highly labour intensive and is subject to stringent labour laws. Comparatively high labour costs, high social cost over most other tea producing countries, high infrastructure costs remain the major problems for the Indian Tea Industry. Shortage of labour during peak season is also a cause for concern.

These problems need to be addressed by improved productivity. The Tea Industry both in Assam and in West Bengal have discussed with the Trade Unions and implemented productivity linked wages for the tea workers with a view to regain the Industrys competitiveness in the global market.

The small tea growers and bought leaf factories form a considerable part of the Industry in North India. There is a need to regulate these factories to maintain the quality.

c) Segment wise or product wise performance

The Company is a Single Business Segment Company.

d) Outlook

An upsurge in demand from the domestic market should drive tea prices higher. Consumption of tea has increased compared to increase in production, which will improve realizations. However, India needs to take a number of initiatives to strengthen its position in the global market and address emerging markets by further improving the quality as well as packaging standards, thereby enhancing product quality.

e) Risks and Concerns

The Tea Industry is largely dependent on the vagaries of nature. The Industry is highly labour intensive and is subject to stringent labour laws. Comparatively high labour costs, high social cost over most other tea producing countries, high infrastructure costs remain the major problems for the Indian Tea Industry. Shortage of labour during peak season is also a cause for concern.

These problems need to be addressed by improved productivity. The Tea Industry both in Assam and in West Bengal have discussed with the Trade Unions and implemented productivity linked wages for the tea workers with a view to regain the Industrys competitiveness in the global market.

The small tea growers and bought leaf factories form a considerable part of the Industry in North India. There is a need to regulate these factories to maintain the quality.

f) Internal control system and their adequacy

The Company implemented internal control systems to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss and that transactions are recorded and reported correctly. The internal control system is commensurate with the size and nature of the Companys business. The systems are regularly reviewed for effectiveness.

g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance

This has been covered in the Directors report specifically under the section on financial results and performance. The financial review for the year has also been separately covered in this Annual Report.

h) Material developments in human resources/industrial relations front, including number of people employed

The Company emphasizes training and development for optimum results. The Company strives to maintain healthy industrial relations across its various locations and employees. The number of persons employed by the Company as on March 31,2016 was 105.

i) Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussions and Analysis Report in regard to projections, estimates and expectations have been made in good faith. Many unforeseen factors may come into play and affect the actual results which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of future performance and outlook. Market data and product information contained in this Report have been based on information gathered from various published and unpublished reports, and their accuracy, reliability and completeness cannot be assured.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act") as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on accrual basis under the historical cost convention. The accounting policies adopted in preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those followed in the previous year.

AUDITORS CERTIFICATE REGARDING COMPLIANCE OF CONDITIONS OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Certificate regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance is given as Annexure G in the Annexure forming part of this report.

STOCK EXCHANGE(S)

The Company has completed the paper publications and other formalities for delisting from the other Stock Exchanges but is yet to receive their certificates of delisting.

For revocation of suspension in trading of Equity Shares of the Company at Bombay Stock Exchange, the Exchange has demanded a huge amount as reinstatement fees which is apparently not justified in terms of the erstwhile Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges. Therefore, the Company has taken legal opinion and as advised has moved the matter at Securities Appellate Tribunal, Bombay, pending correspondence with Bombay Stock Exchange to resolve the issue.

APPRECIATION

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the support received from the Local Gram Panchayat, Government Departments, Banks, Stakeholders and all others.