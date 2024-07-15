|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Copies of Newspaper Publication issued on 9th July, 2024 in one English Newspaper and Bengali Newspaper, publishing the Pre-AGM Notice of M/s Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. The Company has fixed Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 as the cut-off date for e-voting in connection with 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 9th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) Summery of the proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024) Voting Results of 34th Annual General Meeting and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
