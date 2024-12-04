Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

NORBEN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising of funds by issuance and allotment of equity shares and / or other convertible securities by way of a preferential issue in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and the Companies Act 2013 and to Consider Increase in Authorised Share Capital. Outcome of Board Meeting of M/s Norben Tea & Exports Limited (The Company) held on December 04, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

NORBEN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Statement of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for 2nd quarter and six months ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

NORBEN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Statement of Standalone Un-Audited financial results and the limited review report thereon of the Company for the Quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. Statement of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

NORBEN TEA & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024