To the Members of Norben Tea & Exports Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Norben Tea & Exports Limited (the " Company"), which comprises tire Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of Cashflows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and information and according to fhe explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the maimer so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Loss including otheT comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on tire financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter -

a. Balances under sundry debtors/trade receivables and loans and advances given by the company are subject to confirmations and in absence of such confirmations and - reconciliations, consequential impact of the same if any on financial statements of the company could not be ascertained.

b. Balances under sundry creditors/trade payables and unsecured loans taken by the company are subject to confirmations and in absence of such confirmations and reconciliations, consequential impact of the same on financial statements of the company could not be ascertained.

c. Details of opening balance of interest receivable amounting to Rs.17,67,093/ - shown under other financial assets have not been provided by management

d. Details of advances recorded under other financial assets having opening debit balance lying unadjusted during the year totaling to Rs.15,78,246/- and liabilities having opening credit balance lying unadjusted during the year total amounting to Rs.l,81,914/- recorded under other liabilities & employees benefits obligations have not been provided by management and consequential impact of the same if any on financial statements of the company could not be ascertained.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of these matters

ii

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Company s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that if there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companies Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls,

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes its probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships andother matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We described this matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determined that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2, As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all die information and. explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31sf - March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the financial year.

Hence, compliance in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used two different accounting software, one for maintaining its books of account of Head Office and another for maintaining its books of account of Tea Garden.

The accounting software used for maintaining its books of account at Head Office level, have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, for die periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Whereas, the accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account at Tea Garden doesnt have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

Annexure-A to Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31s1 March 2024.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible asset therefore, the provision of clause (i){a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the company.

(b) As explained to us the property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As per the information obtained by us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Thus, reporting under Clause (ii) (b) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited, Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) (a) to (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) The Company has not provided any loans, guarantees, securities and has not made any investments for which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act is required to complied with. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits oi amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act. Thus, reporting under Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities. According to information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable, except following:

SI. No. Particulars Amount (Rupees in Hundreds) 1 Tax Deducted at Source 2906.30 2 Employers Contribution to Provident Fund 20178.63

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of die documents and records the disputed statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rupees in Hundreds) Amount paid under dispute (Rupees in Hundreds) Period to which the amount relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax 24,650.00 — 1995-1996 DCIT, Kolkata Income Tax Income Tax 8456.70 4412.93 2010-2011 C1T(A), Kolkata Income Tax Income Tax 62,557.70 9,393.66 2012-2013 CIT(A), Kolkata Income Tax Income Tax 5809.70 1181.50 2013-2014 CTT(A), Kolkata Income Tax Income Tax 11,714.64 1210.00 2016-2017 OT(A), Kolkata

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and from the records of the Company examined by us, there were no such transactions which were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence comment on paragraph 3(ix) (a) of the said Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution ot any other lender.

c) The has taken term loan during the year and that is utilized for the purpose for which term loan was taken, hence no adverse remark on the same.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting on clause (ix) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

f) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, hence reporting on clause (ix) (f) of paragraph 3 of the

Order is not applicable.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence comment on clause (x) (a) of Paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence no comment on clause (x)(b).

(xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year, and therefore, the provisions of Clause (xi)(a) of Paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given by management of the Company we have not come across any whistle - blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence comment on clause (xii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a)In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b)We have considered the reports of Internal Auditor for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered in any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with. Accordingly, Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of die records of the Company, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of Clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not conducting any non-banking financial or housing financial activities. Therefore certificate of registration is not required to be obtained from the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC). Therefore Clause (xvi) (c) & (d) of paragraph 3 is not applicable to the company.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses of 1,10,320.64 (Rs. In Hundreds) in the financial year and the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, there has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and the outgoing auditor has not raised any issues, objections or concerns which were required to be considered by the statutory auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not liable to undertake activities under corporate social responsibility as per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence, comment on clause (xx)(a) and 3 clause (xx)(b) of Paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not liable to prepare consolidated financial statements, Therefore, comment on clause (xxi) of Paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the company.

"Annexure - B" to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Financial Statements of Norben

Tea & Exports Limited

The Annexure referred to in clause (f) of paragraph (2) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Financial Statements of Norben Tea & Exports Limited for the year ended 31s1 March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Norben Tea & Exports Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting {the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.