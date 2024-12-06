iifl-logo-icon 1
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd EGM

24.05
(-2.04%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:15:56 PM

Norben Tea CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Dec 202430 Dec 2024
Convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company: Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd to be held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 The Company has fixed 23rd December, 2024 as the cut-off date for e-voting for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) Norben Tea & Exports Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Meeting is 23-Dec-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024) Summary Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th December, 2024. Voting Results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024)
EGM20 Feb 202415 Mar 2024
EGM 15/03/2024 Shareholder Meeting- Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Friday, 15th March, 2024 at 11.30 AM through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024) Summary proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. held on 15th March, 2024 via video conferencing & other audio visual means. Voting Result & Scrutinizer Report of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of M/s Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. held on 15th March 2024 via VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)

QUICKLINKS FOR Norben Tea & Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

