|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|Convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company: Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd to be held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 The Company has fixed 23rd December, 2024 as the cut-off date for e-voting for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) Norben Tea & Exports Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Meeting is 23-Dec-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024) Summary Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th December, 2024. Voting Results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024)
|EGM
|20 Feb 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|EGM 15/03/2024 Shareholder Meeting- Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled to be held on Friday, 15th March, 2024 at 11.30 AM through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024) Summary proceeding of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of M/s Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. held on 15th March, 2024 via video conferencing & other audio visual means. Voting Result & Scrutinizer Report of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of M/s Norben Tea & Exports Ltd. held on 15th March 2024 via VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.