Convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company: Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Norben Tea & Exports Ltd to be held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 The Company has fixed 23rd December, 2024 as the cut-off date for e-voting for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 30th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) Norben Tea & Exports Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Meeting is 23-Dec-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/12/2024) Summary Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 30th December, 2024. Voting Results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024)