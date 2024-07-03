iifl-logo-icon 1
Rubfila International Ltd Share Price

79.01
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

  • Open84.99
  • Day's High84.99
  • 52 Wk High100
  • Prev. Close83.03
  • Day's Low78.56
  • 52 Wk Low 72
  • Turnover (lac)47.99
  • P/E26.83
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value49.05
  • EPS3.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)428.77
  • Div. Yield1.45
Rubfila International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

84.99

Prev. Close

83.03

Turnover(Lac.)

47.99

Day's High

84.99

Day's Low

78.56

52 Week's High

100

52 Week's Low

72

Book Value

49.05

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

428.77

P/E

26.83

EPS

3.09

Divi. Yield

1.45

Rubfila International Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rubfila International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rubfila International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:07 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rubfila International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.13

27.13

27.13

27.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

228.63

216.36

202.16

165.66

Net Worth

255.76

243.49

229.29

192.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

270.05

227.7

214.69

176.11

yoy growth (%)

18.59

6.05

21.9

7.28

Raw materials

-185.16

-170.31

-150.99

-129.37

As % of sales

68.56

74.79

70.32

73.45

Employee costs

-13.15

-10.62

-9.44

-8.96

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.24

19.97

32.52

18.49

Depreciation

-4.96

-3.41

-3.56

-2.99

Tax paid

-9.99

-4.93

-11.45

-6.79

Working capital

28.06

-31.15

19.07

-0.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.59

6.05

21.9

7.28

Op profit growth

105.16

-33.96

70.2

26.85

EBIT growth

101.65

-39

76.42

38.78

Net profit growth

101.19

-28.64

68.29

55.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

469.8

457.08

476.75

322.94

258.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

469.8

457.08

476.75

322.94

258.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.55

6.63

4.62

2.58

5.03

Rubfila International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rubfila International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Hardik B Patel

Managing Director

G Krishna Kumar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

BHARAT JAMNADAS DATTANI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhiren S Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Samir K Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Patrick M Davenport

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chitra Ramakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shaukat H Merchant

Independent Non Exe. Director

D G Rajan

Chief Finance Officer & CS

N N Parameswaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rubfila International Ltd

Summary

Rubfila International Limited established on March 5, 1993, is the largest manufacturer of both Talcum Coated and Silicon Coated HeatLatex Resistant Rubber threads in India. This unit was set up with the collaboration of Rubfil, a subsidiary of Uniphoenix Corporation, Malaysia, which has a 29.99% equity participation. In Aug.94, it approached the capital market to finance the project. The company not only reduced its project cost by Rs 6 cr but also started commercial production ahead of schedule. It has already made heavy inroads into the foundation garment industry. The product, an import-substitute material in the manufacture of elastic tapes used in the garment industry, is sold under the brand name Rubfil. It has secured export orders. At present, due to an unusual spurt in latex prices, the company is faced with problems of inadequate working capital, which are being overcome by seeking additional facilities from banks. The availability of quality latex is a major concern. To overcome this it is installing its own centrifuging plant, to facilitate the use of raw field latex as its input raw material and to control quality in-house. This measure is expected to reduce the cost of production by 8%. Druing the year 1998-99, the company has successfully installed the machinery for manufacture of silicon coated rubber thread (SCR) and narrow elastic tape (NET) at an estimated cost of Rs 21.90 crores. The new product, Silicon Coated Rubber Thread is an improved version of pres
Company FAQs

What is the Rubfila International Ltd share price today?

The Rubfila International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rubfila International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rubfila International Ltd is ₹428.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rubfila International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rubfila International Ltd is 26.83 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rubfila International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rubfila International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rubfila International Ltd is ₹72 and ₹100 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rubfila International Ltd?

Rubfila International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -46.32%, 6 Month at -13.28%, 3 Month at 2.75% and 1 Month at 0.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rubfila International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rubfila International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.76 %

