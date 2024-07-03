Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹84.99
Prev. Close₹83.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹47.99
Day's High₹84.99
Day's Low₹78.56
52 Week's High₹100
52 Week's Low₹72
Book Value₹49.05
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)428.77
P/E26.83
EPS3.09
Divi. Yield1.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.13
27.13
27.13
27.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.63
216.36
202.16
165.66
Net Worth
255.76
243.49
229.29
192.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
270.05
227.7
214.69
176.11
yoy growth (%)
18.59
6.05
21.9
7.28
Raw materials
-185.16
-170.31
-150.99
-129.37
As % of sales
68.56
74.79
70.32
73.45
Employee costs
-13.15
-10.62
-9.44
-8.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.24
19.97
32.52
18.49
Depreciation
-4.96
-3.41
-3.56
-2.99
Tax paid
-9.99
-4.93
-11.45
-6.79
Working capital
28.06
-31.15
19.07
-0.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.59
6.05
21.9
7.28
Op profit growth
105.16
-33.96
70.2
26.85
EBIT growth
101.65
-39
76.42
38.78
Net profit growth
101.19
-28.64
68.29
55.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
469.8
457.08
476.75
322.94
258.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
469.8
457.08
476.75
322.94
258.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.55
6.63
4.62
2.58
5.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Hardik B Patel
Managing Director
G Krishna Kumar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
BHARAT JAMNADAS DATTANI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhiren S Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Samir K Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Patrick M Davenport
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chitra Ramakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shaukat H Merchant
Independent Non Exe. Director
D G Rajan
Chief Finance Officer & CS
N N Parameswaran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rubfila International Ltd
Summary
Rubfila International Limited established on March 5, 1993, is the largest manufacturer of both Talcum Coated and Silicon Coated HeatLatex Resistant Rubber threads in India. This unit was set up with the collaboration of Rubfil, a subsidiary of Uniphoenix Corporation, Malaysia, which has a 29.99% equity participation. In Aug.94, it approached the capital market to finance the project. The company not only reduced its project cost by Rs 6 cr but also started commercial production ahead of schedule. It has already made heavy inroads into the foundation garment industry. The product, an import-substitute material in the manufacture of elastic tapes used in the garment industry, is sold under the brand name Rubfil. It has secured export orders. At present, due to an unusual spurt in latex prices, the company is faced with problems of inadequate working capital, which are being overcome by seeking additional facilities from banks. The availability of quality latex is a major concern. To overcome this it is installing its own centrifuging plant, to facilitate the use of raw field latex as its input raw material and to control quality in-house. This measure is expected to reduce the cost of production by 8%. Druing the year 1998-99, the company has successfully installed the machinery for manufacture of silicon coated rubber thread (SCR) and narrow elastic tape (NET) at an estimated cost of Rs 21.90 crores. The new product, Silicon Coated Rubber Thread is an improved version of pres
Read More
The Rubfila International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rubfila International Ltd is ₹428.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rubfila International Ltd is 26.83 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rubfila International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rubfila International Ltd is ₹72 and ₹100 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rubfila International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -46.32%, 6 Month at -13.28%, 3 Month at 2.75% and 1 Month at 0.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.