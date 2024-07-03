Summary

Rubfila International Limited established on March 5, 1993, is the largest manufacturer of both Talcum Coated and Silicon Coated HeatLatex Resistant Rubber threads in India. This unit was set up with the collaboration of Rubfil, a subsidiary of Uniphoenix Corporation, Malaysia, which has a 29.99% equity participation. In Aug.94, it approached the capital market to finance the project. The company not only reduced its project cost by Rs 6 cr but also started commercial production ahead of schedule. It has already made heavy inroads into the foundation garment industry. The product, an import-substitute material in the manufacture of elastic tapes used in the garment industry, is sold under the brand name Rubfil. It has secured export orders. At present, due to an unusual spurt in latex prices, the company is faced with problems of inadequate working capital, which are being overcome by seeking additional facilities from banks. The availability of quality latex is a major concern. To overcome this it is installing its own centrifuging plant, to facilitate the use of raw field latex as its input raw material and to control quality in-house. This measure is expected to reduce the cost of production by 8%. Druing the year 1998-99, the company has successfully installed the machinery for manufacture of silicon coated rubber thread (SCR) and narrow elastic tape (NET) at an estimated cost of Rs 21.90 crores. The new product, Silicon Coated Rubber Thread is an improved version of pres

Read More