AGM 23/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company was duly held on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 at 11.00 am through Video Conferenceing / Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) We are submitting herewith the Scrutinisers Report on remote e-voting conducted for the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)