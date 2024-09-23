|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company was duly held on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 at 11.00 am through Video Conferenceing / Other Audio Visual Means. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024) We are submitting herewith the Scrutinisers Report on remote e-voting conducted for the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.