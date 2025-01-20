Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.16
Op profit growth
107.02
EBIT growth
104.2
Net profit growth
98.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.19
9.18
EBIT margin
14.02
8.59
Net profit margin
10.35
6.54
RoCE
24.21
RoNW
4.75
RoA
4.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.16
3.41
Dividend per share
1.3
1.2
Cash EPS
4.99
2.14
Book value per share
36.33
31.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.65
6.86
P/CEPS
11.9
10.89
P/B
1.63
0.74
EV/EBIDTA
6.03
3.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.8
-25.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
37.72
Inventory days
20.34
Creditor days
-29.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-178.43
0
Net debt / equity
-0.05
-0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.22
-0.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.52
-72.12
Employee costs
-6.58
-6.05
Other costs
-12.69
-12.63
