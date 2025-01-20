iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rubfila International Ltd Key Ratios

79.62
(1.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:09:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rubfila International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.16

Op profit growth

107.02

EBIT growth

104.2

Net profit growth

98.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.19

9.18

EBIT margin

14.02

8.59

Net profit margin

10.35

6.54

RoCE

24.21

RoNW

4.75

RoA

4.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.16

3.41

Dividend per share

1.3

1.2

Cash EPS

4.99

2.14

Book value per share

36.33

31.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.65

6.86

P/CEPS

11.9

10.89

P/B

1.63

0.74

EV/EBIDTA

6.03

3.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.8

-25.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

37.72

Inventory days

20.34

Creditor days

-29.15

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-178.43

0

Net debt / equity

-0.05

-0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.22

-0.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.52

-72.12

Employee costs

-6.58

-6.05

Other costs

-12.69

-12.63

Rubfila Intl. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rubfila International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.