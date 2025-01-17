Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
954.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
636.55
|96.04
|8,540.45
|27.62
|0.7
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,073
|25.74
|2,798.51
|37.68
|0.34
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,167.7
|56.91
|1,663.89
|4.76
|0.3
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
116.62
|55.33
|582.11
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
