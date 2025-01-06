iifl-logo-icon 1
Rubfila International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

79.01
(-4.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Rubfila Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.24

19.97

32.52

18.49

Depreciation

-4.96

-3.41

-3.56

-2.99

Tax paid

-9.99

-4.93

-11.45

-6.79

Working capital

28.06

-31.15

19.07

-0.87

Other operating items

Operating

53.35

-19.53

36.58

7.83

Capital expenditure

12.84

54.25

14.21

10.98

Free cash flow

66.19

34.71

50.79

18.81

Equity raised

266.52

207.06

139.06

104.9

Investing

0

32

0

0

Financing

0

0

-0.37

0.35

Dividends paid

0

0

4.52

3.24

Net in cash

332.71

273.78

194.01

127.31

