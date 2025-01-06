Rubfila International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.24
19.97
32.52
18.49
Depreciation
-4.96
-3.41
-3.56
-2.99
Tax paid
-9.99
-4.93
-11.45
-6.79
Working capital
28.06
-31.15
19.07
-0.87
Other operating items
Operating
53.35
-19.53
36.58
7.83
Capital expenditure
12.84
54.25
14.21
10.98
Free cash flow
66.19
34.71
50.79
18.81
Equity raised
266.52
207.06
139.06
104.9
Investing
0
32
0
0
Financing
0
0
-0.37
0.35
Dividends paid
0
0
4.52
3.24
Net in cash
332.71
273.78
194.01
127.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.