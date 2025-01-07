iifl-logo-icon 1
Rubfila International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

80.87
(2.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rubfila International Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

270.05

227.7

214.69

176.11

yoy growth (%)

18.59

6.05

21.9

7.28

Raw materials

-185.16

-170.31

-150.99

-129.37

As % of sales

68.56

74.79

70.32

73.45

Employee costs

-13.15

-10.62

-9.44

-8.96

As % of sales

4.87

4.66

4.39

5.09

Other costs

-28.29

-25.59

-22.2

-18.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.47

11.24

10.34

10.75

Operating profit

43.43

21.16

32.05

18.83

OPM

16.08

9.29

14.93

10.69

Depreciation

-4.96

-3.41

-3.56

-2.99

Interest expense

-0.03

0

-0.22

-0.06

Other income

1.81

2.22

4.25

2.72

Profit before tax

40.24

19.97

32.52

18.49

Taxes

-9.99

-4.93

-11.45

-6.79

Tax rate

-24.82

-24.72

-35.2

-36.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.25

15.03

21.07

11.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.82

Net profit

30.25

15.03

21.07

12.52

yoy growth (%)

101.19

-28.64

68.29

55.98

NPM

11.2

6.6

9.81

7.11

