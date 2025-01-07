Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
270.05
227.7
214.69
176.11
yoy growth (%)
18.59
6.05
21.9
7.28
Raw materials
-185.16
-170.31
-150.99
-129.37
As % of sales
68.56
74.79
70.32
73.45
Employee costs
-13.15
-10.62
-9.44
-8.96
As % of sales
4.87
4.66
4.39
5.09
Other costs
-28.29
-25.59
-22.2
-18.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.47
11.24
10.34
10.75
Operating profit
43.43
21.16
32.05
18.83
OPM
16.08
9.29
14.93
10.69
Depreciation
-4.96
-3.41
-3.56
-2.99
Interest expense
-0.03
0
-0.22
-0.06
Other income
1.81
2.22
4.25
2.72
Profit before tax
40.24
19.97
32.52
18.49
Taxes
-9.99
-4.93
-11.45
-6.79
Tax rate
-24.82
-24.72
-35.2
-36.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.25
15.03
21.07
11.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.82
Net profit
30.25
15.03
21.07
12.52
yoy growth (%)
101.19
-28.64
68.29
55.98
NPM
11.2
6.6
9.81
7.11
