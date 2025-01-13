Rubfila International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.13
27.13
27.13
27.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.63
216.36
202.16
165.66
Net Worth
255.76
243.49
229.29
192.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.59
10.72
8.76
7.07
Total Liabilities
268.35
254.21
238.05
199.86
Fixed Assets
145.38
150.12
131.2
108.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
32
32
32
32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.17
3.5
3.21
3.14
Networking Capital
66.52
64.65
60.76
49.11
Inventories
23.55
23.72
18.89
12.95
Inventory Days
17.5
Sundry Debtors
49.38
44.39
53.05
29.94
Debtor Days
40.46
Other Current Assets
32.59
34.62
29.14
48.3
Sundry Creditors
-17.11
-17.72
-20.52
-17.49
Creditor Days
23.63
Other Current Liabilities
-21.89
-20.36
-19.8
-24.59
Cash
20.29
3.93
10.89
7.11
Total Assets
268.36
254.2
238.06
199.87
