Rubfila International Ltd Summary

Rubfila International Limited established on March 5, 1993, is the largest manufacturer of both Talcum Coated and Silicon Coated HeatLatex Resistant Rubber threads in India. This unit was set up with the collaboration of Rubfil, a subsidiary of Uniphoenix Corporation, Malaysia, which has a 29.99% equity participation. In Aug.94, it approached the capital market to finance the project. The company not only reduced its project cost by Rs 6 cr but also started commercial production ahead of schedule. It has already made heavy inroads into the foundation garment industry. The product, an import-substitute material in the manufacture of elastic tapes used in the garment industry, is sold under the brand name Rubfil. It has secured export orders. At present, due to an unusual spurt in latex prices, the company is faced with problems of inadequate working capital, which are being overcome by seeking additional facilities from banks. The availability of quality latex is a major concern. To overcome this it is installing its own centrifuging plant, to facilitate the use of raw field latex as its input raw material and to control quality in-house. This measure is expected to reduce the cost of production by 8%. Druing the year 1998-99, the company has successfully installed the machinery for manufacture of silicon coated rubber thread (SCR) and narrow elastic tape (NET) at an estimated cost of Rs 21.90 crores. The new product, Silicon Coated Rubber Thread is an improved version of present prodcut. After the commissioning of new project, company has acquired the new technology which can be match in the global market. With such product in hand company expected to increase its turnover substantially in the coming years. Company has also installed two Covering Rubber Thread Machine in the existing factory for Forward Integration of existing product.During 1999-2000, the company could successfully obtain the ISO 9002 Certification for its newly commissioned Silicon Coated Rubber Thread (SCRT) and Covered Rubber Thread (CRT) project. The company received the Export Award from the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for the Commendable Export performance in the year 1998-99.A MOU was signed with M/s Towler Enterprises Solutions Pvt Ltd for setting up of a software development unit at the companys premises.The company is also planning to enter into trading in yarns. A Wholly owned subsidiary viz Rubfila USA Inc was set up in USA during 2001-02.In January 2021, the Company commissioned one more line adding 2500 MT to its annual capacity, which stood at 20000 MT. During the year 2021-22, two new production lines were commissioned adding up the total installed capacity of the Company to 25000 MT per annum.During the year 2022-23, Rubfila passed another milestone in the form of commissioning one more production line enhancing the capacity by another 2500 MT per annum at the Tamil Nadu plant. With this, the total installed annual capacity was 27500 MT. The Company also ventured into manufacturing carton boxes to meet the captive demand and commissioned the plant in May, 2023.