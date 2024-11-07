Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we are submitting herewith the following : 1) Standalone Financial Statement for 30-09-2024 2) Consolidated Financial Statement for 30-09-2024 3) Limited Review by Statutory Auditor of the company on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RUBFILA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12-08-2024 to - approve the Standalone / Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in Companys Shares stands closed from 01st July 2024 and shall re-open after 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting. This is for your kind information. RUBFILA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Approval of Standalone / Consolidated Financial Results for 30th June, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 14 May 2024

RUBFILA INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 24-05-2024 to - approve the Standalone / Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March 2024. recommend a Dividend for the year 2023 - 2024. Further in terms of Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in Companys Shares stands closed from 01st April 2024 and shall re-open after 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting. A. Financial Statements : i) Audited Financial Results (Standalone / Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2024. ii) Audit Report by the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Results (Standalone / Consolidated) for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March, 2024. B. Dividend : In compliance with the applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended dividend of INR 1.20 /- (Rupees One and paise twenty only) per Equity Share of INR 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024