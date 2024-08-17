iifl-logo-icon 1
Assam Company India Ltd Share Price

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 29, 2019|12:00:00 AM

Assam Company India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

0.55

Prev. Close

0.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1.34

Day's High

0.6

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-6.93

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Assam Company India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Assam Company India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Assam Company India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 AM
Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.27%

Non-Promoter- 2.87%

Institutions: 2.86%

Non-Institutions: 55.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Assam Company India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

12.78

12.78

12.78

12.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-245.62

-243.46

-244.36

-240.33

Net Worth

-232.84

-230.68

-231.58

-227.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Revenue

162.16

210.78

270.17

215.77

yoy growth (%)

-23.06

-21.98

25.2

-5.26

Raw materials

-1.92

-4.64

-15.87

3.34

As % of sales

1.18

2.2

5.87

1.54

Employee costs

-94.3

-103.04

-114.92

-73.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Profit before tax

-782.79

-65.05

-53.3

4.81

Depreciation

-12.35

-14.9

-9.46

-4.94

Tax paid

3.77

0

0

-3.63

Working capital

-509.45

-194.65

-77.79

-157.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.06

-21.98

25.2

-5.26

Op profit growth

3,201.87

21.71

-152.08

-24.84

EBIT growth

2,130.81

-799.23

-92.91

-7.57

Net profit growth

1,097.54

22.03

-4,626.93

-84.42

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

211.66

270.22

233.88

289.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

211.66

270.22

233.88

289.07

Other Operating Income

4.66

7.64

0

0

Other Income

0

25.2

14.17

9.17

Assam Company India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Assam Company India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty

Whole-time Director

Binay Raghuram Shetty

Director

Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty

Independent Director

Prajit Vasudevan Maroli

Independent Director

Sanjay Jain

Company Secretary

Beas Moitra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Assam Company India Ltd

Summary

The Assam Company, formed during the British Raj by a group of Britons to acquire, as going concerns, six Sterling tea companies, is today controlled by the Bermuda-based NRI, Mahendra Mehta.The company, which is the oldest tea company in the world, changed its name in 1989 from Assam Company (India) to its present one. In 1992, it opened its international division in Delhi under the banner Assam International. This unit exports shrimps, tuna fish, surimi, fish meal, rice extractions and soya meal. The objective of this division is to create a new commercial unit, separate from the companys core business of tea. In 1992, it set up a financial division, which is engaged in various money market operations and financial services, including merchant banking and mutual funds.During 1999, tea export, almost throughout the world, witnessed a decline. The position was made worse through the sluggish demand in the CIS countries. These resulted in fall in tea prices in the international markets leading to a somewhat difficult environment in the export arenas.
