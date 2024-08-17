Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹0.55
Prev. Close₹0.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.34
Day's High₹0.6
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-6.93
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.78
12.78
12.78
12.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-245.62
-243.46
-244.36
-240.33
Net Worth
-232.84
-230.68
-231.58
-227.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Revenue
162.16
210.78
270.17
215.77
yoy growth (%)
-23.06
-21.98
25.2
-5.26
Raw materials
-1.92
-4.64
-15.87
3.34
As % of sales
1.18
2.2
5.87
1.54
Employee costs
-94.3
-103.04
-114.92
-73.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Profit before tax
-782.79
-65.05
-53.3
4.81
Depreciation
-12.35
-14.9
-9.46
-4.94
Tax paid
3.77
0
0
-3.63
Working capital
-509.45
-194.65
-77.79
-157.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.06
-21.98
25.2
-5.26
Op profit growth
3,201.87
21.71
-152.08
-24.84
EBIT growth
2,130.81
-799.23
-92.91
-7.57
Net profit growth
1,097.54
22.03
-4,626.93
-84.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
211.66
270.22
233.88
289.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
211.66
270.22
233.88
289.07
Other Operating Income
4.66
7.64
0
0
Other Income
0
25.2
14.17
9.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty
Whole-time Director
Binay Raghuram Shetty
Director
Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty
Independent Director
Prajit Vasudevan Maroli
Independent Director
Sanjay Jain
Company Secretary
Beas Moitra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Assam Company India Ltd
Summary
The Assam Company, formed during the British Raj by a group of Britons to acquire, as going concerns, six Sterling tea companies, is today controlled by the Bermuda-based NRI, Mahendra Mehta.The company, which is the oldest tea company in the world, changed its name in 1989 from Assam Company (India) to its present one. In 1992, it opened its international division in Delhi under the banner Assam International. This unit exports shrimps, tuna fish, surimi, fish meal, rice extractions and soya meal. The objective of this division is to create a new commercial unit, separate from the companys core business of tea. In 1992, it set up a financial division, which is engaged in various money market operations and financial services, including merchant banking and mutual funds.During 1999, tea export, almost throughout the world, witnessed a decline. The position was made worse through the sluggish demand in the CIS countries. These resulted in fall in tea prices in the international markets leading to a somewhat difficult environment in the export arenas.
