Assam Company India Ltd Key Ratios

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 29, 2019|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.05

-21.97

25.21

-5.28

Op profit growth

3,319.77

-452.75

-81.71

-37.78

EBIT growth

2,627.71

-709.64

-93

-6.82

Net profit growth

-7,166.87

-119.03

-6,024.23

-84.05

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-483.58

-10.88

2.4

16.48

EBIT margin

-479.15

-13.51

1.72

30.98

Net profit margin

-501.51

5.46

-22.38

0.47

RoCE

-94.06

-2.61

0.44

5.72

RoNW

98.83

1.57

-7.23

0.1

RoA

-24.61

0.26

-1.43

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.37

0

0.03

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-26.66

-0.1

-2.25

-0.12

Book value per share

-19.67

6.39

5.38

8.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

21.32

0

181

P/CEPS

-0.15

-72.01

-2.24

-42.84

P/B

-0.21

1.23

0.94

0.66

EV/EBIDTA

-1.54

-90.3

67.82

13.35

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.41

-118.25

0

-78.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.56

1.95

46.3

168.01

Inventory days

18.22

27.15

35.63

47.91

Creditor days

-7.38

-31.26

-17.77

-15.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

18.39

0.82

-0.07

-1.07

Net debt / equity

-1.73

4.96

4.81

3.14

Net debt / op. profit

-1.34

-42.84

123.43

22.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.2

-2.21

-5.89

1.53

Employee costs

-58.14

-48.87

-43.45

-33.87

Other costs

-524.23

-59.78

-48.24

-51.18

