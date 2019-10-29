Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.05
-21.97
25.21
-5.28
Op profit growth
3,319.77
-452.75
-81.71
-37.78
EBIT growth
2,627.71
-709.64
-93
-6.82
Net profit growth
-7,166.87
-119.03
-6,024.23
-84.05
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-483.58
-10.88
2.4
16.48
EBIT margin
-479.15
-13.51
1.72
30.98
Net profit margin
-501.51
5.46
-22.38
0.47
RoCE
-94.06
-2.61
0.44
5.72
RoNW
98.83
1.57
-7.23
0.1
RoA
-24.61
0.26
-1.43
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.37
0
0.03
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-26.66
-0.1
-2.25
-0.12
Book value per share
-19.67
6.39
5.38
8.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
21.32
0
181
P/CEPS
-0.15
-72.01
-2.24
-42.84
P/B
-0.21
1.23
0.94
0.66
EV/EBIDTA
-1.54
-90.3
67.82
13.35
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.41
-118.25
0
-78.18
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.56
1.95
46.3
168.01
Inventory days
18.22
27.15
35.63
47.91
Creditor days
-7.38
-31.26
-17.77
-15.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
18.39
0.82
-0.07
-1.07
Net debt / equity
-1.73
4.96
4.81
3.14
Net debt / op. profit
-1.34
-42.84
123.43
22.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.2
-2.21
-5.89
1.53
Employee costs
-58.14
-48.87
-43.45
-33.87
Other costs
-524.23
-59.78
-48.24
-51.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.