Assam Company India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
211.66
270.22
233.88
289.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
211.66
270.22
233.88
289.07
Other Operating Income
4.66
7.64
0
0
Other Income
0
25.2
14.17
9.17
Total Income
216.32
303.06
248.05
298.25
Total Expenditure
235.22
290.7
195.44
256.73
PBIDT
-18.9
12.36
52.61
41.5
Interest
37.33
63.38
49.56
38.81
PBDT
-56.23
-51.02
3.04
2.69
Depreciation
13.26
9.47
7.42
8.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.17
0
8.57
6
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-73.66
-60.49
-12.97
-11.61
Minority Interest After NP
-0.02
-0.01
-0.11
-0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-73.65
-60.48
-12.85
-11.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.82
-0.1
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-73.65
-60.48
-11.03
-11.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.38
-1.95
-0.41
-0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
30.98
30.98
30.97
30.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-8.92
4.57
22.49
14.35
PBDTM(%)
-26.56
-18.88
1.3
0.93
PATM(%)
-34.8
-22.38
-5.54
-4.01
