Assam Company India Ltd Annually Results

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 29, 2019|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

211.66

270.22

233.88

289.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

211.66

270.22

233.88

289.07

Other Operating Income

4.66

7.64

0

0

Other Income

0

25.2

14.17

9.17

Total Income

216.32

303.06

248.05

298.25

Total Expenditure

235.22

290.7

195.44

256.73

PBIDT

-18.9

12.36

52.61

41.5

Interest

37.33

63.38

49.56

38.81

PBDT

-56.23

-51.02

3.04

2.69

Depreciation

13.26

9.47

7.42

8.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.17

0

8.57

6

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-73.66

-60.49

-12.97

-11.61

Minority Interest After NP

-0.02

-0.01

-0.11

-0.07

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-73.65

-60.48

-12.85

-11.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-1.82

-0.1

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-73.65

-60.48

-11.03

-11.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.38

-1.95

-0.41

-0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

30.98

30.98

30.97

30.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-8.92

4.57

22.49

14.35

PBDTM(%)

-26.56

-18.88

1.3

0.93

PATM(%)

-34.8

-22.38

-5.54

-4.01

