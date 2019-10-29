iifl-logo-icon 1
Assam Company India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 29, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Revenue

162.16

210.78

270.17

215.77

yoy growth (%)

-23.06

-21.98

25.2

-5.26

Raw materials

-1.92

-4.64

-15.87

3.34

As % of sales

1.18

2.2

5.87

1.54

Employee costs

-94.3

-103.04

-114.92

-73.09

As % of sales

58.15

48.88

42.53

33.87

Other costs

-814.23

-125.75

-157.99

-110.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

502.1

59.65

58.47

51.1

Operating profit

-748.3

-22.66

-18.61

35.74

OPM

-461.45

-10.75

-6.89

16.56

Depreciation

-12.35

-14.9

-9.46

-4.94

Interest expense

-41.68

-31.83

-58.05

-62.21

Other income

19.55

4.34

32.83

36.22

Profit before tax

-782.79

-65.05

-53.3

4.81

Taxes

3.77

0

0

-3.63

Tax rate

-0.48

0

0

-75.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-779.02

-65.05

-53.3

1.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-779.02

-65.05

-53.3

1.17

yoy growth (%)

1,097.54

22.03

-4,626.93

-84.42

NPM

-480.39

-30.86

-19.73

0.54

