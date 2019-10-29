Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Revenue
162.16
210.78
270.17
215.77
yoy growth (%)
-23.06
-21.98
25.2
-5.26
Raw materials
-1.92
-4.64
-15.87
3.34
As % of sales
1.18
2.2
5.87
1.54
Employee costs
-94.3
-103.04
-114.92
-73.09
As % of sales
58.15
48.88
42.53
33.87
Other costs
-814.23
-125.75
-157.99
-110.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
502.1
59.65
58.47
51.1
Operating profit
-748.3
-22.66
-18.61
35.74
OPM
-461.45
-10.75
-6.89
16.56
Depreciation
-12.35
-14.9
-9.46
-4.94
Interest expense
-41.68
-31.83
-58.05
-62.21
Other income
19.55
4.34
32.83
36.22
Profit before tax
-782.79
-65.05
-53.3
4.81
Taxes
3.77
0
0
-3.63
Tax rate
-0.48
0
0
-75.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-779.02
-65.05
-53.3
1.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-779.02
-65.05
-53.3
1.17
yoy growth (%)
1,097.54
22.03
-4,626.93
-84.42
NPM
-480.39
-30.86
-19.73
0.54
