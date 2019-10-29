iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Assam Company India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 29, 2019|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Assam Company India Ltd

Assam Company India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Profit before tax

-782.79

-65.05

-53.3

4.81

Depreciation

-12.35

-14.9

-9.46

-4.94

Tax paid

3.77

0

0

-3.63

Working capital

-509.45

-194.65

-77.79

-157.38

Other operating items

Operating

-1,300.83

-274.6

-140.56

-161.14

Capital expenditure

0.95

0.27

-63.17

2.83

Free cash flow

-1,299.87

-274.33

-203.73

-158.31

Equity raised

355.83

503.48

652.99

672.05

Investing

-0.04

-0.57

0

0.18

Financing

18.27

557.06

505.83

258.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-925.81

785.63

955.09

771.97

Assam Company India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Assam Company India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.