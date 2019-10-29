Assam Company India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Profit before tax
-782.79
-65.05
-53.3
4.81
Depreciation
-12.35
-14.9
-9.46
-4.94
Tax paid
3.77
0
0
-3.63
Working capital
-509.45
-194.65
-77.79
-157.38
Other operating items
Operating
-1,300.83
-274.6
-140.56
-161.14
Capital expenditure
0.95
0.27
-63.17
2.83
Free cash flow
-1,299.87
-274.33
-203.73
-158.31
Equity raised
355.83
503.48
652.99
672.05
Investing
-0.04
-0.57
0
0.18
Financing
18.27
557.06
505.83
258.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-925.81
785.63
955.09
771.97
