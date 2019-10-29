iifl-logo-icon 1
Assam Company India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.6
(9.09%)
Oct 29, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

12.78

12.78

12.78

12.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-245.62

-243.46

-244.36

-240.33

Net Worth

-232.84

-230.68

-231.58

-227.55

Minority Interest

Debt

1,066.14

1,066.14

1,066.14

1,071.6

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.44

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

836.74

835.46

834.56

844.05

Fixed Assets

600.35

617.73

627.41

638.61

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.13

8.12

8.07

8.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

103.95

176.07

192.62

192.98

Inventories

18.65

13.12

10.93

9.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.52

5.4

3.22

2.5

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

231.87

309.06

304.34

310.59

Sundry Creditors

-38.87

-50.97

-45.86

-42.78

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-113.22

-100.54

-80.01

-86.91

Cash

129.32

33.53

6.46

4.41

Total Assets

836.75

835.45

834.56

844.05

