Assam Company India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
12.78
12.78
12.78
12.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-245.62
-243.46
-244.36
-240.33
Net Worth
-232.84
-230.68
-231.58
-227.55
Minority Interest
Debt
1,066.14
1,066.14
1,066.14
1,071.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.44
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
836.74
835.46
834.56
844.05
Fixed Assets
600.35
617.73
627.41
638.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.13
8.12
8.07
8.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
103.95
176.07
192.62
192.98
Inventories
18.65
13.12
10.93
9.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.52
5.4
3.22
2.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
231.87
309.06
304.34
310.59
Sundry Creditors
-38.87
-50.97
-45.86
-42.78
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-113.22
-100.54
-80.01
-86.91
Cash
129.32
33.53
6.46
4.41
Total Assets
836.75
835.45
834.56
844.05
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.