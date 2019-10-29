TO THE MEMBERS OF ASSAM COMPANY INDIA LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of ASSAM COMPANY INDIA LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2019, the loss, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Notes 1, Note 45 to Note 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements which describes the implementation of Resolution Plan pursuant to its approval by the National Company Law Tribunal and the resultant impact of the same as recorded in the standalone financial for the year ended 31 March 2019. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Kev Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Understanding and Evaluating We performed audit procedure set out below: Financial Reporting Process • Procedures used to enter transaction totals into the general ledger; • Procedures related to the selection and application of accounting policies; • Procedures used to initiate, authorize, record, and process journal entries in the general ledger; • Procedures used to record recurring and non-recurring adjustments to the annual and quarterly financial statements; and • Procedures for preparing annual and quarterly financial statements and related disclosures. • Inputs, procedures performed, and outputs of the processes the company uses to produce its annual and quarterly financial statements; • The extent of information technology ("IT") involvement in the period-end financial reporting process; • The locations involved in the period-end financial reporting process; • The types of adjusting and eliminating entries; and • The nature and extent of the oversight of the process by management, the board of directors, and the audit committee. • Significant changes in the companys accounting principles, financial reporting policies, or disclosures and the reasons for such changes; • The financial reporting competencies of personnel involved in selecting and applying significant new or complex accounting principles; • The accounts or disclosures for which judgment is used in the application of significant accounting principles, especially in determining managements estimates and assumptions; • The effect of significant accounting principles in controversial or emerging areas for which there is a lack of authoritative guidance or consensus; • The methods the company uses to account for significant and unusual transactions; and • Financial reporting standards and laws and regulations that are new to the company, including when and how the company will adopt such requirements. Accounting of Financial Instruments We performed audit procedure set out below: • Test checked the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements key internal controls over the Financial Instruments accounting, valuation process and inputs. Evaluation of business model is subjective matter and impacts the classification of Financial Instruments upon initial recognition and consequently the measurement of the same. • Read the documents on a sample basis, to understand the relevant terms and identify any conditions that were relevant to the accounting, classification and valuation; • Assessed the appropriateness of the accounting and the valuation methodology and test key inputs Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Provisions and contingent liabilities relating to litigations Our audit procedures in relation to the provisions a contingent liability relating to litigations, included, to the following. The Company has exposure to certain tax matters and litigations which involves significant judgements to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained an understanding of process for: • identification of legal and tax matters initiated against the Company, • assessment of accounting treatment for each such litigation identified under Ind AS 37 accounting principles for measurement of amounts involved. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls around the above process. Due to the range of possible outcomes and considerable uncertainty around the various claims, the same is considered to be a key audit matter in the current year • Obtained an understanding of the nature of litigations pending against the company and discussed the key developments during the year for key litigations with the management and respective legal counsels handling such cases on behalf of the Company. • On a sample basis, obtained and reviewed the necessary evidence which includes correspondence with the external legal counsels and where necessary, inspected minutes of case proceedings available in public domain, to support the decisions and rationale for creation of provisions and / or disclosure of contingent liabilities in respect of each such litigation selected for testing.

Other Matter

Corresponding figures of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018 and the transition date opening Balance Sheet have been audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion dated 30th May 2018 on the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except as stated below:

I. Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 109 Financial Instruments dealing with loss allowance (i.e. impairment) for expected credit losses on financial assets including trade receivables and discounting effects on assets and liabilities, (quantum unascertainable).

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 36 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

II. Subject to above, The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

III. There has been delay in transferring (Monetary amount INR 5.62 Lakhs to the extent identifiable), required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company upto the year ended March 31,2019.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.