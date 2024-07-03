iifl-logo-icon 1
GRP Ltd Share Price

3,338
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:47 PM

  • Open3,372
  • Day's High3,457.1
  • 52 Wk High4,815.15
  • Prev. Close3,466.4
  • Day's Low3,300
  • 52 Wk Low 1,174.74
  • Turnover (lac)88.32
  • P/E63.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value335.47
  • EPS54.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,780.27
  • Div. Yield0.27
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

GRP Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

3,372

Prev. Close

3,466.4

Turnover(Lac.)

88.32

Day's High

3,457.1

Day's Low

3,300

52 Week's High

4,815.15

52 Week's Low

1,174.74

Book Value

335.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,780.27

P/E

63.14

EPS

54.82

Divi. Yield

0.27

GRP Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 37.5

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

GRP Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GRP Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 59.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

GRP Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.33

1.33

1.33

1.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

166.86

146.46

138.9

134.26

Net Worth

168.19

147.79

140.23

135.59

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

388.12

279.52

348.62

299.45

yoy growth (%)

38.85

-19.82

16.42

-1.23

Raw materials

-182.98

-136.15

-172

-138.04

As % of sales

47.14

48.7

49.33

46.09

Employee costs

-57.88

-48.46

-60.42

-51.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.44

0.68

-2.25

2.47

Depreciation

-12.27

-12.52

-13.49

-13.35

Tax paid

-1.66

0.95

5.25

-1.48

Working capital

6.31

2.33

28.44

-2.52

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.85

-19.82

16.42

-1.23

Op profit growth

37.83

-10.49

-1.85

-28.55

EBIT growth

97.94

2.64

-13.16

-56.95

Net profit growth

253.47

-45.41

205.09

-88.14

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

494.4

479.83

411.78

297.42

348.7

Excise Duty

33.02

28.83

23.36

17.64

0

Net Sales

461.38

451

388.42

279.77

348.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.61

9.52

1.16

1.87

0.64

View Annually Results

GRP Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GRP Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Rajendra V Gandhi

Managing Director

Harsh R Gandhi

Independent Director

Saurabh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Sancheti

Independent Director

VIVEK GUL ASRANI

Whole-time Director

Hemal Gandhi

Independent Director

Anshul Mittal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GRP Ltd

Summary

GRP Limited (Formerly known Gujarat Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1974. The Company is engaged in producing reclaim rubber from scrap of whole tyres, tread peelings, natural rubber tubes, butyl tubes, moulded rubber products for different applications in both, tyre and non tyre rubber products. It is having their manufacturing units located at Solapur in Maharashtra, Ankleshwar and Panoli in Gujarat. The Company operate 4 business verticals viz., Reclaim Rubber, Industrial Polymers, Custom Die Forms & Polymer Composite.In the year 1978, the company started production with a modest capacity of only 2400 MT at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. In the year 1984, they received their first export order. Also, they increased the production by 2400 MT to 4800 MT.In the year 1986, the company set up a manufacturing unit at Solapur in Maharashtra. In the year 1991, they commenced production of Butyl Reclaim. In the year 1983, they commenced manufacture of surface treated crumb from Tyre crumb & NBR crumb. In the year 1997, the company increased the production from 7200 MT to 12000 MT. Also, they commenced production of products split and punched from waste tyres.In the year 1999, the company commenced production of EPDM reclaim. In the year 2001, their manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar received ISO 9002 certification. Also, they installed a Captive Power plant during the year. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GRP Ltd share price today?

The GRP Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3338 today.

What is the Market Cap of GRP Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GRP Ltd is ₹1780.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GRP Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GRP Ltd is 63.14 and 10.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GRP Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GRP Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GRP Ltd is ₹1174.74 and ₹4815.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GRP Ltd?

GRP Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.92%, 3 Years at 137.75%, 1 Year at 192.21%, 6 Month at -7.04%, 3 Month at 7.32% and 1 Month at 9.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GRP Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GRP Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.30 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 59.65 %

