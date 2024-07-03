SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹3,372
Prev. Close₹3,466.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹88.32
Day's High₹3,457.1
Day's Low₹3,300
52 Week's High₹4,815.15
52 Week's Low₹1,174.74
Book Value₹335.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,780.27
P/E63.14
EPS54.82
Divi. Yield0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.33
1.33
1.33
1.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.86
146.46
138.9
134.26
Net Worth
168.19
147.79
140.23
135.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
388.12
279.52
348.62
299.45
yoy growth (%)
38.85
-19.82
16.42
-1.23
Raw materials
-182.98
-136.15
-172
-138.04
As % of sales
47.14
48.7
49.33
46.09
Employee costs
-57.88
-48.46
-60.42
-51.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.44
0.68
-2.25
2.47
Depreciation
-12.27
-12.52
-13.49
-13.35
Tax paid
-1.66
0.95
5.25
-1.48
Working capital
6.31
2.33
28.44
-2.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.85
-19.82
16.42
-1.23
Op profit growth
37.83
-10.49
-1.85
-28.55
EBIT growth
97.94
2.64
-13.16
-56.95
Net profit growth
253.47
-45.41
205.09
-88.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
494.4
479.83
411.78
297.42
348.7
Excise Duty
33.02
28.83
23.36
17.64
0
Net Sales
461.38
451
388.42
279.77
348.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.61
9.52
1.16
1.87
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Rajendra V Gandhi
Managing Director
Harsh R Gandhi
Independent Director
Saurabh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Sancheti
Independent Director
VIVEK GUL ASRANI
Whole-time Director
Hemal Gandhi
Independent Director
Anshul Mittal
Reports by GRP Ltd
Summary
GRP Limited (Formerly known Gujarat Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1974. The Company is engaged in producing reclaim rubber from scrap of whole tyres, tread peelings, natural rubber tubes, butyl tubes, moulded rubber products for different applications in both, tyre and non tyre rubber products. It is having their manufacturing units located at Solapur in Maharashtra, Ankleshwar and Panoli in Gujarat. The Company operate 4 business verticals viz., Reclaim Rubber, Industrial Polymers, Custom Die Forms & Polymer Composite.In the year 1978, the company started production with a modest capacity of only 2400 MT at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. In the year 1984, they received their first export order. Also, they increased the production by 2400 MT to 4800 MT.In the year 1986, the company set up a manufacturing unit at Solapur in Maharashtra. In the year 1991, they commenced production of Butyl Reclaim. In the year 1983, they commenced manufacture of surface treated crumb from Tyre crumb & NBR crumb. In the year 1997, the company increased the production from 7200 MT to 12000 MT. Also, they commenced production of products split and punched from waste tyres.In the year 1999, the company commenced production of EPDM reclaim. In the year 2001, their manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar received ISO 9002 certification. Also, they installed a Captive Power plant during the year. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb
Read More
The GRP Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3338 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GRP Ltd is ₹1780.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GRP Ltd is 63.14 and 10.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GRP Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GRP Ltd is ₹1174.74 and ₹4815.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GRP Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.92%, 3 Years at 137.75%, 1 Year at 192.21%, 6 Month at -7.04%, 3 Month at 7.32% and 1 Month at 9.88%.
