Summary

GRP Limited (Formerly known Gujarat Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1974. The Company is engaged in producing reclaim rubber from scrap of whole tyres, tread peelings, natural rubber tubes, butyl tubes, moulded rubber products for different applications in both, tyre and non tyre rubber products. It is having their manufacturing units located at Solapur in Maharashtra, Ankleshwar and Panoli in Gujarat. The Company operate 4 business verticals viz., Reclaim Rubber, Industrial Polymers, Custom Die Forms & Polymer Composite.In the year 1978, the company started production with a modest capacity of only 2400 MT at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. In the year 1984, they received their first export order. Also, they increased the production by 2400 MT to 4800 MT.In the year 1986, the company set up a manufacturing unit at Solapur in Maharashtra. In the year 1991, they commenced production of Butyl Reclaim. In the year 1983, they commenced manufacture of surface treated crumb from Tyre crumb & NBR crumb. In the year 1997, the company increased the production from 7200 MT to 12000 MT. Also, they commenced production of products split and punched from waste tyres.In the year 1999, the company commenced production of EPDM reclaim. In the year 2001, their manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar received ISO 9002 certification. Also, they installed a Captive Power plant during the year. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb

