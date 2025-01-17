iifl-logo-icon 1
GRP Ltd Key Ratios

3,167.7
(1.62%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.83

-19.76

16.3

-1.3

Op profit growth

37.11

-10.65

0.14

-27.62

EBIT growth

94.86

3.5

13.69

-63.99

Net profit growth

245.12

-43.75

-494.65

-110.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.97

6.04

5.43

6.3

EBIT margin

3.07

2.19

1.69

1.73

Net profit margin

1.48

0.59

0.85

-0.25

RoCE

5.06

2.73

2.73

2.47

RoNW

1.07

0.32

0.59

-0.15

RoA

0.61

0.18

0.34

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

43.2

12.52

22.26

0

Dividend per share

9

2.5

5.5

1.25

Cash EPS

-49.79

-82.4

-80.07

-109.96

Book value per share

1,021.65

986.85

953.92

930.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.06

15.85

7.01

0

P/CEPS

-6.99

-2.4

-1.95

-2.68

P/B

0.34

0.2

0.16

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

11.73

8.72

8.21

11.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

29.65

-22.16

Tax payout

-22.58

126.93

-231.64

-197.75

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

70.43

84.22

61.08

60.86

Inventory days

45.5

58.79

42.32

48.67

Creditor days

-20.83

-27.77

-22.07

-21.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.64

-1.13

-0.72

-1.17

Net debt / equity

0.73

0.44

0.6

0.45

Net debt / op. profit

4.31

3.43

4.09

2.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.86

-48.41

-48.84

-45.8

Employee costs

-14.99

-17.43

-17.42

-17.51

Other costs

-32.16

-28.1

-28.29

-30.37

