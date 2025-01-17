Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.83
-19.76
16.3
-1.3
Op profit growth
37.11
-10.65
0.14
-27.62
EBIT growth
94.86
3.5
13.69
-63.99
Net profit growth
245.12
-43.75
-494.65
-110.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.97
6.04
5.43
6.3
EBIT margin
3.07
2.19
1.69
1.73
Net profit margin
1.48
0.59
0.85
-0.25
RoCE
5.06
2.73
2.73
2.47
RoNW
1.07
0.32
0.59
-0.15
RoA
0.61
0.18
0.34
-0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
43.2
12.52
22.26
0
Dividend per share
9
2.5
5.5
1.25
Cash EPS
-49.79
-82.4
-80.07
-109.96
Book value per share
1,021.65
986.85
953.92
930.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.06
15.85
7.01
0
P/CEPS
-6.99
-2.4
-1.95
-2.68
P/B
0.34
0.2
0.16
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
11.73
8.72
8.21
11.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
29.65
-22.16
Tax payout
-22.58
126.93
-231.64
-197.75
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.43
84.22
61.08
60.86
Inventory days
45.5
58.79
42.32
48.67
Creditor days
-20.83
-27.77
-22.07
-21.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.64
-1.13
-0.72
-1.17
Net debt / equity
0.73
0.44
0.6
0.45
Net debt / op. profit
4.31
3.43
4.09
2.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.86
-48.41
-48.84
-45.8
Employee costs
-14.99
-17.43
-17.42
-17.51
Other costs
-32.16
-28.1
-28.29
-30.37
