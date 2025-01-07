Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
388.12
279.52
348.62
299.45
yoy growth (%)
38.85
-19.82
16.42
-1.23
Raw materials
-182.98
-136.15
-172
-138.04
As % of sales
47.14
48.7
49.33
46.09
Employee costs
-57.88
-48.46
-60.42
-51.99
As % of sales
14.91
17.33
17.33
17.36
Other costs
-124.18
-78.16
-97.49
-90.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.99
27.96
27.96
30.17
Operating profit
23.07
16.73
18.7
19.05
OPM
5.94
5.98
5.36
6.36
Depreciation
-12.27
-12.52
-13.49
-13.35
Interest expense
-4.49
-5.35
-8.12
-4.29
Other income
1.14
1.81
0.66
1.06
Profit before tax
7.44
0.68
-2.25
2.47
Taxes
-1.66
0.95
5.25
-1.48
Tax rate
-22.34
140.42
-233.1
-60.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.78
1.63
2.99
0.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.78
1.63
2.99
0.98
yoy growth (%)
253.47
-45.41
205.09
-88.14
NPM
1.49
0.58
0.86
0.32
