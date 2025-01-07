iifl-logo-icon 1
GRP Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,370.4
(1.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

388.12

279.52

348.62

299.45

yoy growth (%)

38.85

-19.82

16.42

-1.23

Raw materials

-182.98

-136.15

-172

-138.04

As % of sales

47.14

48.7

49.33

46.09

Employee costs

-57.88

-48.46

-60.42

-51.99

As % of sales

14.91

17.33

17.33

17.36

Other costs

-124.18

-78.16

-97.49

-90.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.99

27.96

27.96

30.17

Operating profit

23.07

16.73

18.7

19.05

OPM

5.94

5.98

5.36

6.36

Depreciation

-12.27

-12.52

-13.49

-13.35

Interest expense

-4.49

-5.35

-8.12

-4.29

Other income

1.14

1.81

0.66

1.06

Profit before tax

7.44

0.68

-2.25

2.47

Taxes

-1.66

0.95

5.25

-1.48

Tax rate

-22.34

140.42

-233.1

-60.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.78

1.63

2.99

0.98

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.78

1.63

2.99

0.98

yoy growth (%)

253.47

-45.41

205.09

-88.14

NPM

1.49

0.58

0.86

0.32

