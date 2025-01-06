iifl-logo-icon 1
GRP Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,325.75
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

GRP FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.44

0.68

-2.25

2.47

Depreciation

-12.27

-12.52

-13.49

-13.35

Tax paid

-1.66

0.95

5.25

-1.48

Working capital

6.31

2.33

28.44

-2.52

Other operating items

Operating

-0.17

-8.55

17.94

-14.89

Capital expenditure

21.52

-4.37

21.67

4.09

Free cash flow

21.35

-12.92

39.61

-10.79

Equity raised

267.37

262.53

253.3

250.99

Investing

15.14

-0.64

7.13

0.06

Financing

30.3

-12.12

30.46

-7.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0.73

0.16

Net in cash

334.16

236.83

331.23

232.54

