GRP Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.44
0.68
-2.25
2.47
Depreciation
-12.27
-12.52
-13.49
-13.35
Tax paid
-1.66
0.95
5.25
-1.48
Working capital
6.31
2.33
28.44
-2.52
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
-8.55
17.94
-14.89
Capital expenditure
21.52
-4.37
21.67
4.09
Free cash flow
21.35
-12.92
39.61
-10.79
Equity raised
267.37
262.53
253.3
250.99
Investing
15.14
-0.64
7.13
0.06
Financing
30.3
-12.12
30.46
-7.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0.73
0.16
Net in cash
334.16
236.83
331.23
232.54
