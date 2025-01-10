GRP Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.33
1.33
1.33
1.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
166.86
146.46
138.9
134.26
Net Worth
168.19
147.79
140.23
135.59
Minority Interest
Debt
109.54
85.26
100.13
71.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.22
13.9
15.6
15.66
Total Liabilities
289.95
246.95
255.96
223.02
Fixed Assets
148.42
106.78
120.06
110.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.04
20.9
22.92
7.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
2.31
1.7
0.07
Networking Capital
134.35
116.42
110.87
91.13
Inventories
47.94
45.55
53.13
43.22
Inventory Days
49.96
56.43
Sundry Debtors
106.05
71.27
85.57
63.45
Debtor Days
80.47
82.85
Other Current Assets
31.17
37.95
18.33
14.01
Sundry Creditors
-27.46
-16.64
-26.96
-17.17
Creditor Days
25.35
22.42
Other Current Liabilities
-23.35
-21.71
-19.2
-12.38
Cash
0.16
0.55
0.41
13.8
Total Assets
289.97
246.96
255.96
223.01
