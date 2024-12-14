Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th December, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (IST) through video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-visual Means (OAVM). Intimation of book closure for the purpose of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Proceedings of the 1st (2024-25) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 14th December, 2024 at 10:35 a.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/12/2024) Scrutinizers Report and voting result of the business transacted at the 1st (2024-25) Extra-Ordinary Meeting of the Company held on 14th December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.12.2024)