GRP Ltd Summary

GRP Limited (Formerly known Gujarat Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd) was incorporated in June, 1974. The Company is engaged in producing reclaim rubber from scrap of whole tyres, tread peelings, natural rubber tubes, butyl tubes, moulded rubber products for different applications in both, tyre and non tyre rubber products. It is having their manufacturing units located at Solapur in Maharashtra, Ankleshwar and Panoli in Gujarat. The Company operate 4 business verticals viz., Reclaim Rubber, Industrial Polymers, Custom Die Forms & Polymer Composite.In the year 1978, the company started production with a modest capacity of only 2400 MT at Ankleshwar in Gujarat. In the year 1984, they received their first export order. Also, they increased the production by 2400 MT to 4800 MT.In the year 1986, the company set up a manufacturing unit at Solapur in Maharashtra. In the year 1991, they commenced production of Butyl Reclaim. In the year 1983, they commenced manufacture of surface treated crumb from Tyre crumb & NBR crumb. In the year 1997, the company increased the production from 7200 MT to 12000 MT. Also, they commenced production of products split and punched from waste tyres.In the year 1999, the company commenced production of EPDM reclaim. In the year 2001, their manufacturing unit at Ankleshwar received ISO 9002 certification. Also, they installed a Captive Power plant during the year. During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb rubber from 13,500 to 15,300 MT. Also, they received ISO 9001 certification for their manufacturing unit at Solapur. During the year 2003-04, they further increased the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb rubber to 17,100 MT. In the year 2004, the company was conferred the Export House status by the Government of India for their steady export growth and performance.During the year 2004-05, the company increased the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb rubber from 17,100 MT to 20,700 MT. Also, they received single ISO 9001 certification for both plants. During the year 2005-06, they further increased the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb rubber to 27,200 MT.During the year 2006-07, the company set up their third reclaim plant at Panoli in Gujarat. Thus the production capacity of Reclaimed & Crumb rubber increased to 35,200 MT. Also, they received an integrated management system certification for ISO 9001 & 14001 from RWTUV for their Ankleshwar and Solapur manufacturing units.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Reclaimed Rubber from 35,200 MT to 41,000 MT. Also, they started producing Crumb Rubber with the production capacity of 4,800 MT. The company received an integrated management system certification for ISO 9001 & 14001 from RWTUV for their Panoli Plant. During the year 2009-10, the company increased the production capacity of Thermo Plastic Elastomers from 896 MT to 1200 MT. Also, they acquired Windmill with the production capacity of 600 KWH in Gujarat. In 2010, the Company diversified into Industrial Polymers. In 2011, the 4th Unit was established at Solapur, Maharashtra; 5th Unit established at Perundurai, in Tamil Nadu. The Company in 2015, formed a joint venture with Marangoni S.P.A., Itlay for Tyre Retreading, In 2017, it diversified into Polymer Composite.The Company incorporated GRP Circular Solutions Limited, wholly owned subsidiary on 3rd August, 2022. In 2023, the Company undertook capacity expansion in plastics business, commissioned a new facility in Dahej and invested in land adjoining their Solapur factory. Furthermore, it sold certain facilities to consolidate and invest in future growth and disinvested in subsidiaries Marangoni GRP Private Limited and GRIP Polymers Limited.