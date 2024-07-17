|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Nov 2024
|8 Dec 2024
|14 Dec 2024
|Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th December, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (IST) through video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-visual Means (OAVM).
|BookCloser
|11 Jul 2024
|28 Jul 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Rs.37.5000 per share(375%)Dividend & A.G.M,.. Intimation of book closure for the purpose of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
