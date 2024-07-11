Notice of the Fiftieth Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Friday, 2nd August, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through VC / OAVM. Integrated Annual Report of the Company containing notice of Annual General Meeting and BRSR Report for the F.Y. ending 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024) Summary of proceedings of the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2nd August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024) Voting results of the business transacted at the 50th AGM of the Company along with combined Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)