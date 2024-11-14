iifl-logo-icon 1
GRP Ltd Board Meeting

3,147.35
(2.52%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

GRP CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
GRP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Raising of capital by way of issuance of equity shares or any other eligible securities or a combination thereof (Securities) through permissible modes including but not limited to qualified institutions placements (QIP) preferential issue private placement or any other method or combination of methods. Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
GRP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
GRP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday 29th June 2024 inter-alia to consider Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company. Trading Window for trading in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from today i.e. closing of business hours of 26th June 2024 till 1st July 2024 i.e. till 48 hours from the conclusion of the Board Meeting. Issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of general reserves, to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 3:1 i.e., 3 (Three) new fully paid-up Equity Shares for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
GRP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the audited financial results and recommend Dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024. Board of Directors at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 2. Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.37.5/- per share (375%) (subject to deduction of tax at applicable rates) per fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. Reappointment of Harsh R. Gandhi, Joint Managing Director of the Company for the period from 16th June, 2024 to 15th June, 2027. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report and declaration of unmodified opinion on auditors report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
GRP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
GRP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve GRP LTD. has informed that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to approve the draft Letter of Offer in respect of the Rights Issue which was approved by the Board at its meeting held on 31st October 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for draft letter of offer of the proposed Rights Issue of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

GRP: Related News

No Record Found

