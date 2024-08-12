3:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GRP LIMITED has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GRP LIMITED (509152) RECORD DATE 12.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 3 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Re.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/08/2024 DR- 692/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.08.2024)