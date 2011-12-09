To

The Members of GRP Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of GRP Limited ( " the Company " ), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " Standalone Financial Statements " ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ( " IND AS " ) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profits including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Standalone Financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Contingent Liabilities

We draw attention to Note no 38 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company has material amounts arising from uncertain tax positions including disputes related to Income Tax, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax. These matters involve significant management judgment to determine the possible outcomes.

Auditor s Response

We obtained details of completed assessments during the year ended March 31, 2024 from the management, considered the estimates made by the management in respect of tax provisions and possible outcomes of the dispute. Additionally, we also considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions and matters under dispute as at March 31,2024 to evaluate whether any changes were required in the managements position on these uncertainties.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The other information includes the information in Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The aforesaid other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We have been informed that other information will be adopted by the Board of Directors at a later date and we will report, if other information so adopted is materially inconsistent with the financial statements.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ( " the Order " ), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the " Annexure A " a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure B " . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note No. 38 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes

to the financial statements no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ( " Intermediaries " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ( " Funding Parties " ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ( " Ultimate Beneficiaries " ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under paragraph (3) (g) (iv) (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. a. The final Dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in

accordance with the Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. As stated in note 54 to the standalone financial statements and based on our examination which included test checks, except for instance mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Nature of exception noted - Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Details of Exception - The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of all accounting records by the Company. Audit trail (edit log) is enabled at the application level.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of the audit trail as per the statutory requirements for the record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Rajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 108355W Apurva Shah Partner Membership No. 047166 UDIN: 24047166BKEJXQ9619 Place: Mumbai Date: May 17, 2024

" annexure a " to the independent auditor s report on the standalone financial statements of grp limited

(Referred To in Paragraph 1 UNder THe HeadiNG of " ReporT on oTHer LeGaL aNd reGuLaTorY reQuireMeNTs " of our reporT of eveN daTe)

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As explained to us, these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, over a period of three years which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification and appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination and records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (Other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause (i) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause (i) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) In our opinion, the inventories have been physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals, to the extent practicable in view of nature of inventories and as explained to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification by the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, in respect of which the quarterly returns and statements are filed by the Company. There were differences in the quarterly financial statements filed by the company with banks details of which are as follows:

(Rs. In LakHs)

Quarter eNded Particulars of securities provided Amount as per books of accouNts AmouN as reported iN tHe quarterly return/statement AMOUNt Of difference ReasoN for differences June-2023 Trade Receivables (Net of Advances) 6,734.14 6,724.78 9.36 On Account of Regrouping September-2023 Trade Receivables (Net of Advances) 7,785.48 7,653.37 132.11 On Account of Regrouping December-2023 Trade Receivables (Net of Advances) 7,500.77 7,519.41 (18.64) On Account of Regrouping March-2024 Trade Receivables (Net of Advances) 10,544.00 10,530.23 13.77 On Account of Regrouping

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has granted unsecured loans during the year, to the wholly owned subsidiary company, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any additional guarantees to the subsidiary company during the year.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted unsecured loan to the wholly owned subsidiary of Rs. 652.00 lakhs during the year and

balance outstanding of such loan as at balance sheet date is Rs. 835.00 lakhs. Guarantee given to the bank in previous year on behalf of borrowings made by wholly owned subsidiary Company stands at Rs. 1,250.00 Lakhs of which loan disbursed and outstanding in its books stands at Rs. 328.45 lakhs as at balance sheet date. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint ventures or associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans to parties other than subsidiaries during the year. The Company has not stood guarantee or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investment made, guarantee given and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) (d) and (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the unsecured loans granted to wholly owned subsidiary company and interest thereon are repayable on demand and schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans has not been stipulated and hence, we are unable to comment whether the repayments or receipts are regular, report on amounts overdue for more than ninety days, if any and whether any loan which has fallen due during the year has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues as required under clause (iii) (c) (d) and (e) of Paragraph 3 of the Order.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company has granted loans to wholly owned subsidiary Company which is repayable on demands, aggregate amount of such loans as at March 31,2024 is Rs 835.00 Lakhs which constitutes 100% of total such loans.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees provided, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the central government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the product manufactured by the company. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the central government for maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacture of the products and of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed amounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

a. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the disputed dues on account of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess that have not been deposited before appropriate authorities are as under:

Name of The Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates (F.Y.) Amount ( in lakhs) Forum where Dispute is pending Maharashtra Value Added Tax Sales Tax/VAT 2011-12 88.69 Deputy Commissioner (Appeal) Maharashtra Value Added Tax Sales Tax/VAT 2013-14 49.97 Deputy Commissioner (Appeal) Tamilnadu Value Added Tax Sales Tax/VAT 2013-14 6.64 Dy. Commissioner (Appeal) Tamilnadu Value Added Tax Sales Tax/VAT 2014-15 11.97 Assistant Commissioner Sales Tax Tamilnadu Value Added Tax Sales Tax/VAT 2015-16 11.19 Assistant Commissioner Sales Tax Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2014-15 11.57 CIT(A)-Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2015-16 20.11 CIT(A)-Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2016-17 61.19 CIT(A)-Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2017-18 41.06 CIT(A)-Mumbai Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax 2020-21 20.38 CIT(A)-Mumbai The Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise January 2005 to March 2007 68.49 Assistant Commissioner of Excise. The Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise 2006-2009 3.50 Assistant Commissioner of Excise. The Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise July 2011 To April 2012 2.21 Assistant Commissioner of Excise.

(viii) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which have been previously unrecorded income.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilised term loans taken during the year for purpose for which loans were applied.

d. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not utilised its funds raised for short term basis for long term purpose.

e. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries during the year.

f. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries during the year.

(x) a. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the

Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (a) (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (b) (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial

Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report has been filed under sub - section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under, the provisions of clause (a), (b) and (c) (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with him and covered under section 192 of the Act and hence reporting under clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company

is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non -Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (b) (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting requirements under clause (c) (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

d. As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not incurred cash losses in financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) The statutory auditors of the Company have not resigned during the year and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

(xix) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a. In respect of other than on-going projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund

specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements.

b. There are no unspent amounts in respect of on-going projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

(xxi) There are no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in Companies Audit Report Order 2020 (CARO) in respect of the companies which are included in the consolidated financial statements.

For Rajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 108355W UDIN: 24047166BKEJXQ9619 Place: Mumbai Date: May 17, 2024 Apurva Shah Partner Membership No. 047166

ANNEXURE " B " to the independent auditor s report on the standalone financial statements of grp limited

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘ Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ( " the Act " ).

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements over Financial Reporting of GRP ( " the Company " ) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note " ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( " ICAI " ). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the " Guidance Note " ) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( " ICAI " ) and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Rajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 108355W Apurva Shah Partner

Membership No. 047166

UDIN: 24047166BKEJXQ9619 Place: Mumbai Date: May 17, 2024